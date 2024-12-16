""" """

December 16, 2024
CMA Picks Nigerian As President

Canadian Medical Association’s (CMA) has elected Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi as president.

Ogunyemi is a clinical associate professor of medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland practicing medical dermatologist in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Ogunyemi, a visiting specialist in Labrador City since 2018, won the election in a vote that took place between November 20 and December 4, 2024.

The election saw eligible CMA members in Newfoundland and Labrador decide between Dr. Ogunyemi and Dr. Susan MacDonald, a renowned champion of palliative care.

Speaking after his victory, Dr. Ogunyemi stated: “My 15 years of experience in medical leadership have equipped me with valuable insights into the pressing issues our healthcare system faces, and as CMA president-elect, I will advocate for a unified profession, a strong healthcare system, and healthier communities.”

Pending approval at the CMA’s Annual General Meeting in May 2025, Dr. O g u n y e m i will assume the role of presidentelect before b e c o m i n g president for a one-year term in May 2026.

