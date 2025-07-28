CMA Launches MAZU, A Joint Action For Early Warnings For All

During the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) on Saturday, July 26, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) launched MAZU, a Joint Action for Early Warnings for All, to build an Early Warning Service Network and to share practical experience and technological achievements with global partners.

Climate change is a critical challenge threatening the humanity in the 21st century. Universal early warning systems and climate change adaptation have become urgent imperatives.

In line with the United Nations (UN)’ Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, CMA has launched MAZU, embodying the principles of Multi-hazard Alert, Zero-gap Coverage, and Universal.

CMA stands ready to share China’s experience and contribute China’s solutions with meteorological science and technology.

MAZU’s mission includes the provision of early warning technical support, enhancement of capacity building, strengthening risk identification and assessment systems, and development of cooperation mechanisms and models.

Through the MAZU partnership, CMA is committed to bridging critical gaps in early warning capabilities and addressing escalating climate challenges together.

“Ensuring universal access to meteorological early warning systems is not only a shared vision of the global community, but also an important mission of China’s meteorological departments.” said Dr CHEN Zhenlin, Administrator of CMA.

In recent years, CMA has jointly developed cloud-based early warning systems with the meteorological departments of Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Solomon Islands and other countries.

“The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI) and CMA have carried out fruitful cooperation. Through the joint development of early warning systems, we have enhanced the capabilities in disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as serving economic and social development.” said Mr. Fetene Teshome, Director of EMI.

Through international training courses, scholarship programs, and visiting scholar programs, CMA collaborates to strengthen early warning capabilities, and facilitates cross-border experience sharing and technological innovation, and supports developing countries in cultivating local professionals.

CMA also shares China’s practices in disaster risk survey and assessment, and supports countries in establishing a scientific basis for risk decision-making.

“I hope we can continue to deepen cooperation in supporting the EW4All initiative.” said Mr. David Hiba, Director-General of the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service.

CMA will continue to support other developing countries in enhancing early warning and climate adaptation capabilities, thereby accelerating global actions for EW4All.