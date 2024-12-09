CMA Election: Tinubu Congratulates Ogunyemi On Historic Win

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Dr Bolu Ogunyemi, for his election as President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

Prior to his victory, Ogunyemi was a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

President Tinubu in his congratulatory message issued on Monday Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy described this achievement as a testament to Dr. Ogunyemi’s visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to improving the welfare of others.

Tinubu noted Dr. Ogunyemi’s impressive career as a dermatologist based in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and his service as a visiting specialist in Labrador City since 2018.

He emphasized that Dr. Ogunyemi’s extensive medical expertise and 15 years of leadership experience uniquely position him to excel in this prestigious role.

The President expressed optimism about the formal approval of Dr. Ogunyemi’s election at the CMA’s Annual General Meeting in May 2025.

He believed it would empower him to implement transformative initiatives for the medical community.

Also, he urged Dr Ogunyemi to embrace inclusivity and collaborate with those who contested the position as partners in progress.

President Tinubu reaffirmed the unwavering support and prayers of the Nigerian government and its people, celebrating this milestone as a source of national pride.

He encouraged Dr. Ogunyemi to remain steadfast and focused on his mandate, confident that his leadership would elevate the association to greater heights.

