CLWCF Urges Govts, Others To Save Nigeria’s Children From Cancer

For some precious hours on Saturday, December 13, laughter replaced fear at the Alima Atta Oncology Ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba.

Music filled the air, children danced, games were played and brightly wrapped gifts exchanged as the Children Living With Cancer Foundation (CLWCF) hosted its annual Christmas party for children battling cancer and their families.

But beyond the fun and festivities, the gathering carried a powerful message. Speaking at the event, the founder of CLWCF, Dr (Mrs) Nneka Nwobbi, appealed to all levels of governments, the private sector and individuals, urging a united front to address the growing but often ignored burden of childhood cancer in Nigeria.

“Children do have cancer, and we must stop pretending otherwise,” Nwobbi said, stressing that ignorance remains one of the biggest enemies in the fight against paediatric cancer.

According to her, disbelief and lack of awareness often lead to late diagnosis, worsening outcomes and avoidable deaths. Nwobbi, whose foundation has supported children with cancer and their families for over 22 years, called on the governments to subsidise cancer treatment, invest in local production of authentic cancer drugs, and raise awareness about childhood cancer with the same intensity given to breast and prostate cancer campaigns.

“Prevention and early detection are key,” she noted, adding that while not all childhood cancers are preventable, early presentation and proper treatment can significantly improve survival rates.

She urged parents to seek medical attention promptly when children show persistent symptoms, rather than resorting to denial or alternative explanations. The CLWCF Christmas party, held every second Saturday of December, is more than a celebration. For Nwobbi, it is a form of therapy.

“It tells the children and their families that there is more to life than the situation they find themselves in,” she explained. The event helps restore hope, reduce trauma and remind families that they are not alone. A major highlight of the 2025 celebration was the continued support of the 7-FIFTEEN Foundation, a key partner of CLWCF.

Their collaboration, Nwobbi said, has been “uplifting and impactful,” ranging from sponsorship of awareness programmes to payment of school fees for some children living with cancer. Speaking at the event, Adesuwa BelloOsagie, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of 7-FIFTEEN Foundation, said the partnership is driven by a strong commitment to children’s health and education, as well as a deeply personal experience of losing a child, Angel, to cancer.

“That loss inspired our Angels Wings Initiative and our hunger to change outcomes for children diagnosed with cancer,” Bello-Osagie said. She emphasised that giving goes beyond money, encouraging individuals and organisations to volunteer time, organise drives and support families emotionally.

She also highlighted the foundation’s strict approach to partnerships, ensuring transparency, accountability and that funds go directly to those in need. “Funds have a real and direct impact on survival outcomes,” she said, noting the stark difference between paediatric cancer outcomes in developed countries and Nigeria.

For CLWCF, the road ahead in 2025 and beyond is clear but demanding. Nwobbi identified sustainable sponsorship as critical — not only for treatment and drugs, but also for the education and long-term welfare of children who survive cancer.

She also reiterated the need for stronger public-private partnerships to tackle fake drugs, expand awareness and improve access to care. As the music faded and the children clutched their gifts, the message lingered: childhood cancer is real, treatable and deserving of urgent attention.

With stronger government action, committed private sector support and compassionate individual involvement, Nwobbi believes Nigeria can change the narrative. “Saving these children is not charity,” she said. “It is our collective responsibility.”