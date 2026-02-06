Clubs In S’Africa, S’Arabia, Europe On Alert As Nwabali Quits Chippa United

Clubs in South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Europe are on high alert following the departure of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, from Chippa United. Chippa United yesterday confirmed that the Nigerian shotstopper has left the club after submitting a request to terminate his contract.

T h i s development c o m e s as a surprise, as Nwabali only signed a three-year contract extension with the South African side in 2024. In a statement, Chippa United said the club agreed to grant Nwabali’s request and wished him well in his future career.

The club also praised the 29-year-old for his professionalism, dedication and leadership during his stay. Nwabali joined Chippa United from Katsina United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) in 2022. He went on to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the South African league, making over 70 appearances and later becoming club captain in 2024.

His reputation grew even more after his outstanding performances for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, where he emerged as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper and played a key role in the team’s run to the final.