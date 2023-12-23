Club World Cup Win Is Massive For Man City – Foden

Following Manchester City‘s “massive” victory over Fluminense in the Club World Cup final, Phil Foden was overjoyed.

After their August UEFA Super Cup victory, Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning team defeated Al Ahli 4-0 in Jeddah to earn their fifth trophy of the year.

Foden, 23, was on the scoresheet in the King Abdullah International Stadium, with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez bagging a brace and Fluminense defender Nino netting an unfortunate own goal.

READ ALSO:

City’s victory in Saudi Arabia means Foden has now won every single competition he has played in with the club and the England international is also averaging a trophy every 15 games with the Premier League champions.

He said after the game: “It was an unbelievable match. Fair play to them, I love the way they play with short passes, they didn’t make it easy for us.

“But the lads showed not only quality showed heart and determination, we’re not used to the heat. I’m delighted with the outcome.

“This is so important for the club. I’m delighted. It is massive for the club.”