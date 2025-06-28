Club World Cup: Messi Up Against Friends In Inter Miami’s Battle Against PSG

Having successfully navigated their way through the group stages, PSG and Inter Miami will now meet in a hotly contested Round of 16 tie which pits Lionel Messi against his former side for the first time since departing Paris.

After lifting their first-ever Champions League, many expected PSG to steamroll the competition on the way to winning yet another title. Those expectations appeared to be justified when they thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 on their tournament opener, before a surprising 1-0 defeat to South American champions Botafogo left the French giants needing a victory over Seattle Sounders to advance.

Whilst PSG were able to get the job done, they were not entirely convincing in their 2-0 victory, and those recent displays may give Inter Miami hope that they can spring an upset on their loftier rivals.

Indeed, despite their frustrating start to the 2025 season which saw them knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the semifinals by the Vancouver Whitecaps, the Herons have grown into this competition, and they now appear to be a dark horse who would be perilous to underestimate.

They started off their tournament with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly, before a statement 2-1 victory over Portuguese giants Porto put them on the brink of qualification for the knockouts.

Although they were eventually held to a 2-2 draw by Palmeiras in their final game, Inter Miami were 2-0 up and in control for large portions of that match, and they were unfortunate not to have won the game as they booked their place in the last-16.

With this contest between two impressive teams seeming to be finely poised, this encounter appears destined to be an intriguing affair.