Club World Cup: Man City Look To Complete Trophy Set

Manchester City will “finish the circle” if they can overcome Fluminense in the Club World Cup final today, according to boss Pep Guardiola. City have won every domestic trophy on offer during Guardiola’s time in charge and last season they ended their way for a Champions League crown, before winning a first-ever UEFA Super Cup earlier this season Claiming the Club World Cup would complete the set for Guardiola and his players, and they should be able to get the better of Brazil’s Fluminense with relative ease based on their respective showings in the semi-finals.

City are the short-price favourites to win in 90 mins so other options have to be considered for a value bet. Backing the European champions to cover a -1 handicap has some appeal, but the best play could be a City win and both teams to score bet at a bigger price.

Prior to their 3-0 win over Japan’s Urawa, City had gone eight games without a clean sheet, and Fluminense are a level above the Red Diamonds. The South American champions have scored in six of their last seven games and took their chances well in a 2-0 win over Al Ahly in their own last four games, so they may be able tp get a goal. Guardiola’s men have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 12 games, and if they do manage to score early, the floodgates could well open.