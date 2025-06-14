Club World Cup: Last Dance For Mercurial Messi On Global Stage

Share

The football world is getting ready for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup to get underway tomorrow (Sunday), and perhaps the final global tournament for one of the greatest play-ers of all time, Lionel Messi.

This year’s Club World Cup is histor-ic in its own right. For the first time, the tournament will feature 32 teams, follow-ing a format similar to the FIFA World Cup. Clubs from Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, North America, and Oceania wil compete in a month-long event, divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, culminating in the final, which will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Among the participating teams is Inter Miami, the Major League Soc-cer (MLS) club co-owned by David Beckham and captained by Lionel Messi. Though the club did not win the MLS Cup in 2024, it was select-ed to represent the host nation at the tournament. This decision, while debated by some football purists, was allowed under FIFA rules and widely seen as a nod to Messi’s glob-al appeal and influence on American soccer. Messi’s journey to the 2025 Club World Cup has been marked by standout performances. In October 2024, he scored a memorable hat-trick against the New England Rev-olution, helping Inter Miami secure the MLS Supporters’ Shield, award-ed to the team with the best regu-lar-season record. While the team fell short in the playoffs, their consistent form and Messi’s leadership made them a natural choice to represent the United States on this grand stage.

At 37, Messi remains a formida-ble force on the field. His ability to change the course of a match with a single moment of brilliance has not waned, and his presence in the tournament is expected to draw mas-sive global attention. For many fans, this could be the last opportunity to watch Messi compete at the highest level against some of the world’s top club teams including giants like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly.

Throughout his illustrious career, Messi has won nearly every major football title, including multiple UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022. However, the Club World Cup espe-cially in this expanded format offers him a unique and final challenge in club football’s global arena.

In a recent interview, Messi ex-pressed his excitement about the upcoming competition. “It’s a new competition, a new opportunity, and for me, it’s special to play in the U.S. with Inter Miami,” he said. “I want to enjoy it and give my best as I’ve always tried to do.”

Messi’s impact extends far beyond the pitch. He is a global icon whose influence has shaped the modern era of football. His move to Inter Miami brought unprecedented attention to Major League Soccer, drawing new fans and raising the league’s profile both domestically and international-ly. His participation in the 2025 Club World Cup is expected to inspire a new generation of players in the U.S. and beyond.

As the world watches the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup unfold, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Lionel Messi. Whether it ends in glory or not, this tournament is set to be a fitting farewell to a legend who has defined football for over two decades.

