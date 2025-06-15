Club World Cup: I will play with different mindset – Messi

Share

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi, has said he will approach this year’s FIFA Club World Cup with a different kind of expectation.

The Herons will kickoff the competition at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly.

Messi has previously played in the tournament with Barcelona.

But he said: “It’s a beautiful tournament. It’s exciting to be here, to play in it.

“But it’s with a different mindset than when I played it with other teams.

“Still, I’m full of energy and hope, looking forward to competing against the best and performing well.”

Messi also highlighted the importance of this year’s tournament, which will see 32 teams for the first time.

For the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, this will be his fourth Club World Cup, a tournament he won three times with Barcelona.

