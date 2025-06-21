Share

In a thrilling encounter at the Club World Cup on Friday, Brazilian giants Flamengo staged a stunning second-half comeback to defeat English side Chelsea 3-1.

This prompted former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi to declare that the South American champions “Outplayed” the Premier League club from start to finish.

Chelsea initially took the lead through Pedro Neto in the first half, offering hope of securing their second Club World Cup title.

However, Flamengo responded with authority after the break, with goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo, and Wallace Yan turning the match on its head.

The turning point came just minutes after a Chelsea substitute received a straight red card, leaving the Blues with ten men before Flamengo sealed the win with their third goal.

Reacting to the match during post-game analysis on DAZN, Mikel Obi didn’t hold back in his assessment of Chelsea’s performance:

“Flamengo, from the start of the game, were the much better side,” Mikel said.

“They controlled the game, played with tempo, and were aggressive. They were first to every ball and completely outplayed Chelsea from the very start.”

The defeat raises questions about Chelsea’s consistency on the global stage, while Flamengo’s commanding display reinforces their growing reputation as a dominant force in international club football.

