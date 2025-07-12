Club World Cup: Chelsea Bid To Cause Upset Against Rampaging Psg

Chelsea will be rank underdogs when they line up against European champions Paris Saint-Germain under the blazing New Jersey sun on Sunday afternoon, local time. However, they will hope to have a significant trump card up their sleeves.

A combination of hard-fought victories and a somewhat fortunate tournament pathway after the group phase has seen the unfancied Blues reach the inaugural Club World Cup final in the United States, and now Enzo Maresca’s budding squad will face the ultimate test of their credentials.

But where there is Moises Caicedo, there is hope. Quite simply, the midfield destroyer offers Chelsea’s best chance of shutting down the finest central trio on the planet at the moment and pulling off what would be an incredible upset, but an untimely injury means the Premier League giants will be sweating on his fitness right up until the whistle.

Chelsea’s record-shattering £115m ($147m) spend on Caicedo in 2023 was the subject of widespread derision, especially after the new arrival initially struggled to settle in his new surroundings and began his time at the club with several high-profile errors.

“At the beginning of last season it was a little bit tough for me,” he admitted last year. “It’s a very big club and you have to get used to it. I learned a lot.” The midfielder had previously referenced the weight of his astronomical price tag, admitting he lost belief in himself: “I have the quality and I know the player I am. But sometimes if you are not strong in your mind, it is difficult.”

However, almost two years on, there’s a reason no-one talks about that fee anymore; over the past 18 months or so, Caicedo has developed into exactly the midfield destroyer the Blues were quite literally banking on, emerging as arguably the finest No.6 in the Premier League as a statistical leader in tackles and interceptions, and placing himself among the very best on the entire planet.