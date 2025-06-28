Club World Cup: Chelsea Bank On Delap For Big Leap Over Benfica

Chelsea are turning to their newest striker, Liam Delap, to lead the attack as they prepare to face Portuguese giants Benfica in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup. With Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson suspended for the crucial clash in Charlotte, all eyes are on the 22-year-old Delap, who announced his arrival at the club with a well-taken goal against ES Tunis in the group stage.

Delap, a £30 million summer signing from Ipswich Town, has been described by many within the football world as Chelsea’s potential long-term solution to their No. 9 problem. Former Blues striker Tore Andre Flo is among those singing his praises, even daring to compare him to Chelsea cult hero Diego Costa.

“He’s got all kinds of qualities,” said Flo in an interview with BestBettingSites.com. “He is quick, he’s got good technique, he’s got power, and he’s got clever movement. I think it’s a smart move from Chelsea, especially because they now have a few different types of forwards. Jackson is very direct and fast, but Delap brings a more instinctive, goal-poaching presence—he can be in the right place at the right time.”

Flo acknowledged that it’s too early to declare Delap as the next Costa but said the potential is definitely there. “The comparison to Diego Costa is a big one—it’s not easy to live up to that name. But I think he’s shown that he has something special. If he can handle the pressure and stay consistent, he could really be the striker Chelsea has been missing for years.”

Delap, the son of former Premier League midfielder Rory Delap, scored 12 goals in his debut Premier League season for Ipswich Town, even as the club suffered relegation. His performance caught the attention of several clubs, but Chelsea moved swiftly to trigger his release clause. According to Delap, the opportunity to reunite with manager Enzo Maresca, who coached him at Manchester City’s youth level, played a big role in his decision.

“I know the manager really well,” Delap said after his goal-scoring debut. “He helped me grow at City, and I know the way he wants to play. That gave me the confidence to make the move. It’s never easy leaving a club, but when Chelsea came in and I knew the manager was here, it just made sense.”

Speaking about his first goal in a Chelsea shirt, Delap was full of emotion. “It’s an incredible feeling,” he said. “I came here to score goals, and to get the first one early on helps massively. It wasn’t just about the goal it was about settling in, getting confidence, and showing the fans what I can do. It gives me belief, and that’s something every striker needs, especially at a club like Chelsea.”

He also praised the support he’s received during the tournament, noting how the team bonding has helped him adjust quickly. “This tournament has really helped me settle. At the training ground back in England, everyone disappears at 3 p.m., but here, we’re all together most of the time. It’s built team spirit and made me feel part of the group already.”

Delap was also careful during the last match not to pick up a booking that would have resulted in a suspension for the Benfica tie, especially with Jackson already ruled out. “I knew I had to stay focused. One more yellow and I’d miss the next game. That was always in the back of my mind, but I didn’t want it to stop me from playing my game. Now we have to focus on Benfica. It’s a big game, and we’ll give everything to get through to the next round.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked with Delap during their time at Manchester City, wasn’t surprised by the striker’s quick adaptation. “We expected the process with Liam to be quick because he knows us, and we know him,” Maresca said. “We’ve worked together before, we understand each other’s expectations, and that’s why this move felt right. I know what Liam can give this team, and he knows what we can give him. It’s a win-win situation.”

Maresca added: “He’s a very good player, technically and mentally. And he’s hungry—that’s the most important thing. He’s not just here to be part of the squad; he wants to make an impact.”

Delap’s arrival also gives Chelsea something they lacked last season—depth and competition in the striker position. “Last year, Jackson did well, but when he was out of form, we didn’t really have another natural No. 9 to step in,” said Flo. “Now, with Delap in the squad, the pressure is shared. That could help both players thrive.”

Former Aston Villa forward and pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Delap will soon be Chelsea’s main striker. “He’s not here to be a backup. He’s at Chelsea to be the first-choice No. 9. I really believe that,” Agbonlahor told *TalkSport*. “And if I’m Liam, I’m already setting big targets for myself—maybe even a World Cup call-up next summer. Why not?”

There’s also growing talk about Delap’s future with the England national team. “I said Liam could be England’s No. 9 when I saw him play for Ipswich,” said Maresca. “Now he’s at Chelsea, I’ll say it again. He’s got the potential. But it’s about working hard and staying humble. The shirt is there for the one who earns it.”

Delap’s connection with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer, also a product of Manchester City’s academy, could also help both players flourish. Brian Barry-Murphy, who coached them at City, said their understanding on the pitch is unique. “They’re so in sync,” he told Sky Sports. “Cole wants to play forward and be creative, and Liam is the striker who’s always making those runs. At City, we always knew Cole would find Liam. If that link continues at Chelsea, they could be a dangerous pair.”

But despite all the early praise, Delap knows the real work begins now. Benfica will offer a much tougher test than ES Tunis, and with the weight of expectation on his shoulders, the young striker must show he can deliver consistently.

“I came to this club to play on big stages like this,” Delap said. “And I’m ready to fight for it.”

With Jackson unavailable and the Club World Cup trophy in sight, Chelsea will be hoping their new No. 9 can keep the goals and the momentu going.