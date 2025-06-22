Club World Cup: Bellingham Scores As Sundowns Lose In 7 Goal Thriller

Share

Jobe Bellingham scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga side came from behind to defeat South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in their first win at the Club World Cup.

Bellingham made his first start since completing a £27m move from Sunderland this month, but his side were outplayed for large parts of an entertaining contest.

In the 11th minute Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa collected the ball inside the centre circle, surged through the middle of the Germans’ defence, and finished coolly past Gregor Kobel.

Six minutes later Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams gifted Dortmund an equaliser when he passed the ball straight to Felix Nmecha, who slotted into the empty net.

The 18-time South African champions seemed unfazed – Iqraam Rayners saw two shots blocked when he could have passed, while the pace and trickery of Tashreeq Matthews down the left flank caused Dortmund plenty of issues.

Yet once again the Sundowns caused their downfall – Dortmund stole possession 35 yards from goal before Julian Brandt stood up a cross for Serhou Guirassy to head home his 35th goal of the season.

From that point, the momentum swung in Dortmund’s favour, and in the 45th minute, Bellingham chested the ball down in the middle of the penalty area before firing a shot – via a slight deflection – past a wrong-footed Williams for his side’s third goal.

Sundowns continued to create clear chances after the break – Kobel did brilliantly to tip Rayners’ effort on to the crossbar – though the offside flag would have ruled it out – before Teboho Mokoena’s free-kick was deflected narrowly over.

But Dortmund scored again when Khuliso Mudau inadvertently deflected Daniel Svensson’s low cross past his goalkeeper, before Sundowns pulled one back with Rayners bundling home after first hitting the post with a header.

Sundowns substitute Lebo Mothiba set up a grandstand finish when he slotted past Kobel in the 90th minute following a break, but Dortmund hung on for a victory that moves them top of Group F with four points.

