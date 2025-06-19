Club W’Cup: City Beat Wydad As Sundowns Win For Africa

Share

Phil Foden inspired defending champions Manchester City to victory over Moroccan title-winners Wydad Casablanca in their Fifa Club World Cup opener in Philadelphia yesterday.

The Premier League side had seen fellow European heavyweights Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all record victories in their first games and made no mistake themselves against the north African side, helped by Foden’s return to form with a goal and assist.

Though there were banks of empty seats visible inside the stadium, City fans arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in their thousands and witnessed a masterclass from the England midfielder.

Pep Guardiola’s men were heavy favourites and made the perfect start as Foden stroked in from 12 yards out inside two minutes before the 25-year-old’s inswinging corner was poked home by Jeremy Doku before half-time.

