Club Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Less-Privileged Through Quality Education

President of the Mastersmind Social Club, Chester Apasi, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Club to supporting the less-privileged through quality education.

He noted that Mastersmind Social Club has distinguished itself through several philanthropic projects, and has done a lot in uplifting less privileged, especially in the educational sector.

Apasi stated this at the grand party for the Club’s 10th anniversary celebration of selfless service to humanity, held at the Limeridge Signature Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos. He noted that Mastersmind Social Club has assisted hundreds of students achieve their aim in educational pursuit, and has been consistent in contributing to change in the society.

“We have done so much. As we celebrate our 10th year anniversary, we remember the inadequacies, the shortcomings and the problems we had when we were young.

“We remember very well what we suffered as young children in primary and secondary school. we remember the need to take care of ourselves, Mastersmind social club has done a lot in uplifting less privileged, especially in the educational sector, have assisted hundreds of students achieve their aim in educational pursuit,” he said.

The president of Mastersmind also said that it is not just in the sacrifice of money that they have put together projects and programs.

“It is the risk of the members always putting themselves on the road , going places physically to get the job done.

“It is not just in enrolling hundreds of students in SSCE, donating books in every senatorial area covered by Mastersmind but the risk involved, because our members travel in person, go by road, six, seven hours away to ensure that the programs we are executing touch the targeted audience to the glory of God, we have gone year in, year out, unharmed, no accident.

“And in the course of taking care of ourselves too, we have become bounded as brothers.

“Mastersmind is a second family. We inspire each other. We are there for each other, both in Lagos and in our hometowns.

“We make it a point of duty to attend to each other’s needs. And while going home, we also use it as an opportunity for assessment.

“When we go home, we look at what is wrong that we should tackle, we look at protests we undertake, and we come back, we put ourselves together, it is always with one voice. We gather the resources.

“We attend to those needs, and God has been wonderful in our midst. Let me say, for 10 years we’ve been together. We have not lost a member,” he noted.

Also speaking at the event, Member, Board of Trsutees, Mastersmind Social Club, Ebhohimhen Vincent, said that Mastermind is about humanity and putting similes of people’s faces.

“Mastermind is about selflessness. Mastermind is about seeing how we can be our brother’s keeper. It’s about family. it’s about philanthropy. We go out, essentially, we meet, we socialize, then we unwind, then we interface, engage ourselves, visit members in our home in Edo state, then we still reach out to less privileged; as a matter of fact, reach out to schools supplying books and writing materials. that’s essentially what we are about,” he said.

Going further to explain gow the club has achieved remarkable feat in their endeavors, Ebhohimhen stated that, “the journey has not always been smooth when human beings are involved. It’s been good so far.

“We are here today, now, for the 10th anniversary because of the unity that we have. Each time we have one or two reasons to disagree, it fizzles out and we move on together with one heart, one mind.

“We have landed property in Lekki, Lagos. we want to develop and build on it. We look forward to what the future holds on what we would build on it”.

Addressing the question whether any of their members is interested in politics to help widen their reach in the community and then the country, Ebhohimhen Vincent explained that essentially, most of them are self employed.

“Our members are CEOs of organisations. We are not into politics. We are strictly not political and we don’t have such plans.”

