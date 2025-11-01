Club Names Fashola, Gbajabiamila As Patrons, Celebrates 45th Anniversary

A Lagos-based elite social group, the FS Club, has unveiled former Governor Babatunde Fashola and Chief of Staff to President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as patrons, citing their inspiring track records in both public and private lives as rationale for the action.

The club at its 45th anniversary and 2025 Induction of New Members and Investiture of Patrons Ceremony on Thursday described both the awardees as leaders with huge impact on the society, especially the downtrodden. In his address, the President of the club, Otunba Laolu Osanyin, who welcomed the new patrons, said that their track records and achievements, professional and public reputation were worthy of emulation.

“We are convinced that having you in our corner as strategic partners can only yield positive rewards. We are eager to learn from your wise counsel as we look forward to leveraging on your goodwill in taking FS Club to greater heights in your capacity as patrons,” Osanyin said. On the induction of 14 new members after admission of the oath of allegiance, the president said that in- ductees were thoroughbred Nigerian professionals who had gone through the crucible of Fs club admission process and emerged victorious.

He said: “Today’s being the 45th year of our existence, FS Club has become globally renowned as a philanthropic organisation. “As a philanthropic organisation, some of the initiatives we have been involved in include a plethora of scholarships awarded to indigent students of the University of Lagos and Yaba College of Technology.” He said that the club had also bankrolled medical screening and treatments of thousands since inception while also rendering financial assistance to wounded Nigerian Army veterans in collaboration with Nigerian Army Medical Corps. According to him, the im- pact of the club can also be seen in school remodeling, periodic delivery of food and clothing materials to caregivers at children’s homes, homes for the physically challenged and old people’s homes.

Speaking on the current economic challenges, Osanyin called on privileged Nigerians and people’s representatives in government to be considerate and kind to the vulnerable Nigerians. Delivering a keynote address, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, a former president of the club, traced the history of the club to April 9, 1980 with Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun as the protem President.