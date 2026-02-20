Club Brugge Regret Onyedika Ban For Return Leg

Club Brugge coach, Ivan Leko, has admitted his side will sorely miss Raphael Onyedika in next week’s UEFA Champions League playoff return leg against Atletico Madrid after the midfielder was suspended.

Onyedika will sit out Tuesday’s decisive clash in Spain after picking up his second booking of the competition during Wednesday night’s thrilling 3-3 draw at home.

The Super Eagles star not only found the net but also provided an assist in a commanding midfield display that underlined his growing influence for the Belgian side.

The Nigerian produced a masterclass performance, registering a goal, an assist, two big chances created, 88 touches, 13 passes into the final third and five accurate long balls. He also contributed defensively with two tackles and seven recoveries in an all-action display.