Club Brugge Ready To Sell Onyedika For €20m To Premier League Club

Share

Belgian champions Club Brugge are prepared to accept a €20 million offer from a Premier League club for their Nigerian midfielder, Raphael Onyedika.

Onyedika joined Brugge three years ago for €9 million and has since become a key player. Although there was speculation about his departure last summer, he stayed with the club and has delivered standout performances, particularly in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

His impressive displays have made him a top transfer target, with Premier League clubs showing serious interest. According to Voetbalprimeur, “After another series of great European performances, Raphael Onyedika and Joël Ordoñez are in the spotlight.

If a €20 million or higher bid comes in, Club Brugge will handle it with their usual pragmatism, despite their strong ambition to succeed in the Champions League.”

Share

Please follow and like us: