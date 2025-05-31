Club Atlético River Plate Forward Targets Nigeria Team

Share

Teen Star Jonathan Spiff currently playing for Club Atlético River Plate, Argentina, is setting his sight on playing for Nigeria despite opportunity to represent Argentina where his mother comes from.

Born to a Nigeria father by an Argentina mother, Jonathan Spiff has been making waves as he continues to bang in the goals for his club leading to another country versus country battle as Nigeria and Argentina already looking forward to caping the player.

Apart from the player himself already revealing his preference to play for Nigeria, his parent especially his father also explain why he want the player ton represent his own country, Nigeria.

“Despite all what is happening in Nigeria, I believe we should always be patriotic,” the father said.

“He want to play for Nigeria himself and it will be a thing of pride and honour for him to dorn the green white green as a player.

“I am happy that we are not forcing him to choose Nigeria or Argentina, the decision has been his all along and it is left for the authority to seek him out.”

The country U-20 already qualified for the next FIFA U-20 World Cup in September and it remain to be seen if he will get the opportunity to be part of the team.

