Club 7 Career Membership

Membership of any club or society confers certain privileges to the members of such a group. Sometimes, the grade or level of membership can also present additional perks and benefits to certain categories within the general group. In career, getting ahead is not synonymous with staying ahead.

While it is very critical to get on the runway, gather momentum and experience the thrills of a take-off, it is an entirely new set of energy and capability that is on demand to attain and stay on the cruising altitude. Career advancement comes with a whole world of advantages.

These include a privileged involvement in decision-making and business innovation contributions at the topmost echelon, substantial organizational and industry recognition, increased opportunity for career mobility, and very importantly, juicy higher earning and reward potentials.

The average reward margin that often separates top fliers or Club 7 members from the other rung of professionals, in most industries, ranges between 24% to 47% difference.

While career advancement and even success in career and satisfaction are not only measured in pay cheques and perks, the attendant benefits that are associated with staying ahead are too exciting and precious to be ignored.

Similarly, further studies across various industries have also shown that in every professional career sector, both formal and informal, while 75% of starters begin and remain at the base of the pyramid, approximately 18-21% shoot into the mid/top rung of the industry, while only 7% averagely across most industries get to the peak of the pack!

These categories enroll in Club 7 of that particular career or industry, shaping the present and future of the profession. While there are no proven scientific methods of processes or procedures for getting into Club 7 membership category, we can deduct from various studies and broad personal experience that certain characteristics have been seen to be consistent with Club 7 card-carrying members.

Here are four prescriptions that can reeve you off the ground and comfortably cruise in the skies as you navigate and enjoy the beautiful blue skies of your chosen career journey. Solve Problems Always: A problem-solving mindset and capability is a sure method to stay ahead of the curve.

You become an asset to industry, profession, organization, and even the nation and global community when you are daily helping the world to solve problems.

You become a sought-after consultant across multiple frontiers. Horn Your Leadership Skills: Leadership is often in short supply and high demand, the world over.

Therefore, leaders attract and command a premium wherever they go. Leadership admits into Club 7 and to stay as a life member, you must continue to refine and polish your influencing, decision-making and winning with people skills and capabilities. Know Your Numbers: Elevate your ability to identify, analyze, harness, and get information from numbers.

You must understand big data and their interpretations. You must daily synthesize and deal with the many ambiguities of the real business world and associated challenges. Go Glocal: Membership of Club 7 entails a combination of global awareness and local relevance.

You must engage with diverse stakeholders with the right dose of emotional intelligence and stay truly relevant to trends and best practices. Welcome to Club 7. FasTrack Academy is a one stop knowledge management and skills development Centre.

We help individuals and organisations build required capabilities to position them for the needs of the ever-changing organisational and business world, optimise their career goals and productivity, and to consistently deliver outstanding results. Talk to us today for your organisational development, conferences and team building programmes.

