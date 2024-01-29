Cloud data centre appoints CEO

Rack Centre, West Africa’s connected carrier and cloud neutral data centre, has appointed of Lars Johannisson as its new chief executive officer. Johannisson, an accomplished leader with extensive experience in transformative industries, assumes the role effective January 2024. According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Jasper Lankhorst, the company Is excited to welcome Johannisson into the leadership team of Rack Centre with his wealth of experience and robust industry knowledge. He has extensive experience working in telecoms, IT delivery, managed services, and digital skilling.

He obtained Master of Business Administration (MBA) in general management/finance from the Stockholm School of Economics and has completed the Stanford University Executive Programme on “Design, Innovation and Business Transformation.He has actively participated in “Digital and Economic Inclusion” discussions in Sub-Saharan Africa and has sponsored economic inclusion initiatives for hiring and training youth in IT through partnerships with major CSV partners. Before joining Rack Centre, Johannisson was the CEO of Teleperformance in Sub-Saharan Africa, heading the world’s leading company in digital CX and BPO in the group’s emerging market and previously at Ericsson, SolarNow and the YNV Group.Rack Centre’s robust ecosystem includes over 64 telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers, global Tier 1 networks, and pan-Africa international carriers.

The company achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first International Finance Corporation (IFC) EDGE certified. He said: “We are delighted to welcome Lars Johannisson as the new Chief Executive Officer of Rack Centre. His wealth of experience and strategic leadership will propel Rack Centre to new heights. I have full confidence in Lars’s ability to steer our company towards continued success, and I look forward to working closely with him to advance our position as a leading data centre provider.”