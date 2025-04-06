Closure Of Schools: Stretching education, religious freedom to conflict points

Share

Before March 1, no fewer than four Northern governors shut schools in preparation for Ramadan. Expectedly,that decision dug up issues ranging from the secularity of the Nigerian state, the premium placed on education in the country’s educationally backward states to sacredness of religious observances. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the debate that nearly marred the peaceful period of Muslim fasting period

As schools in no fewer than four Nigerian Northern states throw open their gates again after they were shut for five weeks ahead of Ramadan fasting, issues thrown up by the closures may not blow away anytime soon.

The governors of Bauchi, Kebbi, Kano and Katsina states had ordered the closure of schools in their states, ostensibly to enable the students to participate in Ramadan fasting.

In defence of the Katsina State government, the Director-General of Media to Governor Dikko Umar Radda, Maiwada Danmallam, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, posited that the outrage sparked by the closure of schools was baseless, explaining that the government only acted on the basis of an existing law mandating it to close schools during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), show that the affected states have some of the highest percentages of out-of-school children in the country. In Bauchi, 54 per cent of children lack access to education.

Also, 45 per cent, 38 per cent and 35 per cent of children in Kebbi, Katsina and Kano respectively don’t have access to education .

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Nigeria has the second-highest number of out-of-school children, at 20 million, just behind India.

It’s just 29 or 30 days, what are people complaining about? Katsina govt asks

Speaking on the hue and cry sparked by the closure of schools, the Director General of Media to Gov Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Maiwada Dan Mallam, said:“This decision was taken on the basis of an existing law, which mandated the state government to close schools during Ramadan.”

Asked why schools must be closed in Katsina during Ramadan while schools in the stronghold of theocracy like Saudi Arabia don’t close within the same period, he added: “We are talking about Katsina, you are talking about Saudi Arabia. Nigeria is a sovereign country. Katsina is a state within Nigeria, operating within the laws of Nigeria, within the constitutional purview of Nigeria. What is the basis for comparison? Can you calculate how many Saturdays and Sundays you have in the year? We have 52 weeks in a year, that means you have approximately four months in a year of which these out-of-school children you talked about will not go to school because of Saturday and Sunday. What is the complaint about Ramadan which is just 29 or 30 days?

“We have to consider our peculiarities.The Katsina State House of Assembly did not just sit down to make the law without considering other variables. The government acted on the basis of an existing law which has not been repealed. So, the government is under obligation to respect its laws. Don’t forget the constitution permits Katsina State to make laws that will make life convenient for its people. In any case, I’m not talking about the generality of law. I’m only talking about the impact of the holiday on the education sector as you raise your concern. If 29 or 30 days of Ramadan is your bone of contention, then what will you say about Saturdays and Sundays this year. We have to look at these things from a broader perspective.”

He further added : “What is peculiar to Bayelsa, Edo states may not be peculiar to Katsina. What may be convenient to Katsina may not be convenient to Lagos. Ramadan is over now. 29 or 30 days won’t take anything out of the education system of Katsina State, just a cumulative of two months of Saturdays and Sundays won’t take anything out of the education system of Nigeria.”

Christians, Muslims happy with us, no problem here – Kebbi govt

Commenting, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Dr Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, Ahmed Idris, said the outrage over the closure of schools in the state was needless, stating that Muslims and Christians in the state were satisfied with the government’s decision to close schools for five weeks. He, however, added that schools were not closed for Ramadan.

“They had done their exams. They were initially told to come for their results in the first week of Ramadan. On discovering that it was the first week in the month of Ramadan, it was later decided that they would get their results the same week they finished their exams.There is nothing like we closed schools for Ramadan. We didn’t close schools for Ramadan. We followed our time table. We followed our programme. We don’t have any problem. Christians and Muslims are satisfied with our calendar.”

In Kaduna, schools are shut on Fridays

Although Kaduna State was not listed among the states that recently shut schools for Ramadan, students only go to school from Monday to Thursday.

Despite not closing schools for Ramadan, students already have almost two months to abandon school as one Gregorian calendar year has approximately 52 weeks.

According to the Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics, the state has 768,739 out-of-school children at the basic level of education (Basic 1 to 9).

In January 2022, the Kaduna State government, during the stint of former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, declared that academic activities would only take place in public schools for four days in a week.

El-Rufai, through his Commissioner of Education, Halima Lawal, in a statement, said: “All public schools are to migrate to the 4-day working week while the 2021/2022 academic calendar would be adjusted to ensure coverage of the curriculum for the academic session.”

However, several reports at the time quoted parents and teachers as saying that the government’s decision would negatively affect the performance of students.

In 2021, Kaduna State announced that it would begin a transition to a four-day working week from December 1.

According to the state government, the measure was designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and for agriculture.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Dean, Student Affairs at Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Kaduna, Hajia Aishat Umar, said although primary and secondary schools are shut on Fridays, state and Federal Government-owned higher institutions work on Fridays.

“State-owned institutions work. Federal schools too. But primary and secondary schools, civil servants have Friday, Saturday and Sunday to rest,” she said.

Our constitution loose, governors capitalise on loopholes – NAPTAN

For the General Secretary of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria(NAPTAN), Ibrahim Yau Nabayi, governors capitalise on the loopholes in the Constitution to promote their interests.

“Every state has its peculiar nature of doing its own things. The states said that schools should be on vacation pending the termination of Ramadan. You know the religion and culture of the state, especially the religious aspect. Before they do that, I think they will not just do it blindly. I know they will make up for the number of weeks the school was not in session. I believe they must have a robust plan to fall back on after the Ramadan period. If that is the case, there is nothing bad about it. Our constitution is very loose. Any sitting governor can do what he likes to favour his interest.

“Unless we come together as a people who want to arrive at a destination collectively, outside that our development is elusive. But for me, there are better ways of doing things if stakeholders were involved in the matter. Maybe, it would not have been like that. When people of integrity meet and decide on the fate of something that is confronting them, actually, there will be a way out. But these things are not placed on the table for discussion. Nine and six are the same. When I write nine facing you, you will see it as six.”

Private school owners keep mum

Like public schools, private schools were also compelled to shut schools for the month of Ramadan in four Nigerian Northern states. Asked his reaction, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS) ,Chief Yomi Otubela, said:“We don’t have any comment on the matter because of its volatility.”

Firestorm on X

Several Nigerians took the Social Media to express mixed reactions to the decision of Northern governors to close schools ahead of Ramadan.

Truthunleashed@Truthunleashed3 said the reason behind it was to assert dominance: “The motive of these things in Northern Nigeria is to assert dominance and kick against secular authority. These are outflows of history. The Saudis don’t need to struggle to assert dominance. There’s no parallel secular authority Islam contends with over there.”

@HRH_bankeoniru wrote : “Can’t process it. The fall of Education is the fall of any nation. Hope, the north is aware!”

@OurFavOnlineDoc wonders why schools must be closed for Ramadan in Nigeria while “the holy land of Islam did not close schools.

“Just look at this: In Saudi Arabia, the holy land of Islam, the government is NOT closing schools for Ramadan. They only modify the school times so kids’ education never suffers. But in Katsina, the government, through Hisbah, is closing down schools. Religious stupidity on display.”

Muhammad Ibrahim Ahmad @manthym10 wants non-Muslims to mind their business. “Because of one month for people to perform their Ibadat peacefully, you guys’re bringing something that has no meaning. We’re Muslims. We’ve our understanding and differences as well. That shouldn’t concern you. Do you guys have no work to do or do youu have no problem that need your attention?”

— (@bariouz0) wrote: “No amount of public cry will reverse the decision of Bauchi State and Kebbi state governments about school closure during the month of Ramadan. We, the citizens of Bauchi have no issue with it. You all can focus on your various states’ issues.”

Truth Teller @tajham wrote: “Dear Christians; This doesn’t concern you, to you is ur religion and ways of life, and to us is our religion (it’s our way of life).

“It’s not Only Bauchi that closes school because of Ramadan. Kano and other states also closed school for the whole month.”

Why we’ve not sued Northern govs after one month – CAN

Over a month ago, the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) threatened to sue the state governments that shut schools if their orders were not rescinded.

When Sunday Telegraph reached out to the Director of Legal Services of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Comfort Chigbue, to know why it has failed to take any action despite its threat, she said: “CAN is made up of five blocs. They are yet to meet. When they meet, I will let you know.”

Commenting, Lagos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, assured Nigerians that CAN would definitely challenge the action of the four state governments in court, describing it as unacceptable.

“We have made our position clear that it is unacceptable and unimaginable. It is not healthy for the students involved and the growth of education. There is nobody that should force students on holidays because of Ramadan or Lent. They are still going to have a long vacation from July to August. It is unacceptable to the church. I was not at the last NEC meeting. So, I wouldn’t know what they have decided to do. But if the president of CAN says we are going to court, definitely we will go to court. Nobody can change that.”

Earlier, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the Christian body was troubled by the directives from the state governments, mandating schools to be closed, stating how the closures disproportionately affect non-Muslim students.

Archbishop Okoh said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is deeply troubled by the directives from the state governments mandating an extensive closure of all schools for Ramadan. Education is a fundamental right and essential for progress, and this closure disrupts the academic journey of millions of students.

“With the current out-of-school rates in these states already at alarming levels, the decision further compromises our children’s future. The lack of adequate consultation with CAN leadership in these states raises significant concerns about inclusivity in governance.

“Globally, nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE maintain school operations during Ramadan, adjusting schedules to accommodate both education and religious observance.

“We urge Governors Bala Mohammed, Dikko Umar Radda, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Nasir Idris to consult with all relevant stakeholders to find a balanced and inclusive solution.

“If our rights are further threatened, or if discussions yield no justice, CAN will not hesitate to seek legal remedies to protect the constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience.

“We call on residents, Christians, Muslims, and all of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi to maintain peace as we work towards a resolution,” he said.

Balancing education with religious observances

For the Northern Elders Forum spokesman, Abdul- Azeez Suleiman, it is heartening to have policies that balance education with religious observances.

“As a Muslim, I believe that this decision is not only respectful of the sacred observances associated with Ramadan but also essential for fostering a supportive environment for students, who wish to engage fully in their religious practices.”

Ramadan, he said, is a time of spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and communal solidarity for Muslims around the world.

“For many Muslim students, the observance of Ramadan can be particularly challenging when juxtaposed with the demands of a traditional school schedule, ” he added.

Displeased with the condemnation of the closures, the Muslim Rights Concern(MURIC) said Muslims should not be denied their wish based on the principle of the greatest happiness for the greatest number.

The Executive Director of the group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said CAN was playing God in the affairs of men, accusing it of double standard.

“Muslims are the overwhelming majority in those four states and the state governments in a democratic country like Nigeria should not deny the majority Muslims what they wish. Furthermore, those four states have given the Muslim majority what they desire most based on the principle of ‘the greatest happiness for the greatest number.

“CAN’s middle name is ‘double standard’. It encourages breach of the rights of Muslims, who are in the majority in South Western Nigeria while it pretends to protect Christian children who are an infinitesimal minority in the North.”

He queried: “How have the rights of Christian students been infringed upon in this situation?

“Did those state governments threaten not to allow them to resume after Ramadan?

“Were the Christian students asked to come to school every day during Ramadan to sweep and clean the classrooms?

“What exactly does CAN want? The apex Christian body should stop playing God in the affairs of Muslims.”

There should be more serious approach to education than populist policies – Fred Nzeakor

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, lawyer and public affairs commentator, Fred Nzeakor, said populism can’t be synonymous with good governance, noting that the decision of the state governors to close schools before Ramadan was simply to get popular among religious adherents.

“It has not been like that before. Ramadan never distorted schooling. Neither does it distort work because civil servants go to work during Ramadan. The only thing that some states do is to reduce work hours. Instead of some civil servants closing by 5:00pm, they may close by 4 or 3:00pm. It never disturbed work. For a governor to wake up and shut schools during Ramadan, people feel it is insensitive on two grounds. One, it denies the children the opportunity of continuous learning. Two, it is not consistent with the provisions of the constitution, which says Nigeria will be a secular country, which means the state of Nigeria will be run as a secular state. “

Nzeakor explained that there is no state religion adopted in the Nigerian constitution, noting that, “ if you give any religion undue primacy of place and attention, it runs contrary to the provision of the constitution.”

He added: “As much as Muslims may be in higher numbers in any state, there are other people in every state that observe other religions apart from Islam. In an environment where out of school children are so many and the North is still trying to catch up, it needs to pay a very serious attention to education. It is a policy anchored on populism. Any governor or government that does that only wants to be unduly popular among religious adherents instead of providing due governance to the people. Populism is not synonymous with good governance. We expect that there should be good governance. There should be a very serious and intended approach to education instead of this unnecessary populism that will keep children out of school for a very long time. One cannot reconcile such a policy in an environment where children need to do a lot of catching up to meet up with their mates in other climes in terms of education.”

‘State laws shouldn’t run counter to national laws’

Nzeakor explained further that although states can enact their domestic laws, such laws must be consistent with the provisions of the constitution.

He said: “In terms of legality, or in terms of law, it is not an offence against the state law, but it seems to be an offence against national law. In as much the state will have to enact its domestic law through the House of Assembly, such laws should not run contrary to the provisions of the constitution because any law in the land that runs contrary to the constitution becomes null and void to the extent of its inconsistency with the provisions of the constitution.

“Yes, the state might have made a law that does not recognise the secularity of the country as provided for in the constitution. So, if you extend that argument to that level, you can say that that law is not synonymous with the provisions of the constitution, but whether the government has a right to declare any public holiday,yes, the public holiday act provides that any state can declare public holiday that will run counter to the provisions of our national laws. To that extent, you can say that the state governments did not break the law of their states, but the law itself is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution.”

