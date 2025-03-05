Closure Of Schools For Ramadan Is Counterproductive – ActionAid

Share

ActionAid Nigeria has expressed concern over the decision of some Northern states to close down both public and private schools during the long period of Ramadan, saying that such action is counterproductive.

It would be recalled that governments of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states had directed that all educational institutions be shutdown for up to five weeks during the holy month of Ramadan.

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu , in a statement said these states’ decision affects millions of students and educators, while it’s also disruptive of academic progress and livelihoods.

Mamedu noted that, ” the abrupt closure of schools not only hampers the educational advancement of students but also adversely affects teachers and staff who rely on their salaries for sustenance.

“In a region already grappling with high rates of out-of-school children averaging 44%, significantly above the national average, such prolonged closures exacerbate existing educational challenges.

“Additionally, Nigerian schools are currently in the second term, and all schools across the states follow a unified curriculum.

“If schools in these four states remain non-functional for five whole weeks in March out of the 12-week academic calendar for the second term, it will disrupt their schedule, making it impossible for them to catch up with their peers.”

Mamedu urged these state governments to follow the examples of some of the predominantly Muslim countries like United Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia etc. which maintain educational activities during Ramadan, adjusting schedules to accommodate fasting without halting academic pursuits.

According to him, “In Saudi Arabia, schools remain open during Ramadan, with adjustments to school hours to accommodate fasting students and staff.”

He further called on the states government to ” reopen Schools Immediately resuming academic activities without delay to prevent further disruption to students’ education and teachers’ livelihoods.

“Engage in Inclusive Dialogue with religious leaders, educators, parents, and civil society organizations to develop strategies that respect religious practices while safeguarding educational rights.

“Implement Adaptive Measures like adjusting school hours during Ramadan rather than full closures, ensuring that religious observance and education coexist harmoniously.”

