Closure Of School Over Insecurity Shameful – Galadima

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has described the decision to shut down schools in parts of the North in response to rising insecurity as cowardly and a shameful dereliction of duty by the government.

Galadima, who spoke on Arise News Programme, Prime Time, on Monday, said the recent mass abductions in Niger State and other northern communities were evidence that the Federal Government had failed to prioritise the safety of citizens.

This was as he argued that school closures should never be an option, insisting that authorities ought to strengthen protection for educational institutions rather than surrendering them to criminal elements.

“For me, the government has abdicated its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of citizens and has given 99 per cent of its time to politicking.

“In the first place, it is shameful to close down the schools—shameful on the government and on authorities at every level. You can’t close down schools. What you should do is protect them,” he said.

The elder statesman warned that leaders were treating governance lightly, noting that those in office should be devoting nearly all their time to tackling insecurity.

He said, “You shouldn’t have more than six hours for leisure. The remaining must be hands on the wheels. That we are not seeing.

“Those in authority must put on their thinking cap and do the needful. They have tried this ‘gara gara’, as I call it. It did not work. It is now time to use their intellect, use technology, and protect our citizens.”

Citing an incident he witnessed in China where CCTV systems tracked and recovered a stolen bag across two airports within hours, he said the contrast showed that Nigeria was not serious about deploying technology effectively.

“We are only interested in power to make money or to show you that I have arrived,” he said.

Galadima also claimed that security operatives had intelligence on the movement of bandits before the latest attack in Niger State but failed to act.

“Somebody was capturing them verbatim. He said they were going towards Yawuri or Ngaski. That is intelligence. The security should have moved quickly,” he added.

He berated soldiers deployed to the school for allegedly abandoning their duty post. “Why did they leave the place? They should be court-martialled and be shot,” he said.

Galadima maintained that Nigeria’s security strategy was outdated and needed immediate overhaul.

“The president should forget about physical security. We have passed that stage. We have to use technology to detect things even before they happen, and set up special squads to deal with issues as they spring up in the next five minutes,” he said.

PUNCH Online reports that at least five northern states have closed schools in response to the worsening security situation, while several others have directed schools to shut their hostels and allow boarding students to return home.