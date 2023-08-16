Closure Of Private School: I Cannot Be Intimidated – Anambra Commissioner

…As Proprietress Apologizes

Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chinwude has stated that she cannot be intimidated into reopening the Onitsha-based private school that was closed down for failing to explain what happened to a child that was injured.

Recall that a two-year-old child at Blessed Wisdom Model Nursery and Primary School was injured in a process that could not be explained by the school authorities which led to the closure of the school.

According to the Commissioner, the school can only be reopened if the Proprietress, Mrs Nkamigbo Ifeyinwa apologizes to the parents of the child.

“The incident happened to a little child and as a matter of policy every child belongs to the state government be it private or public schools”

“That you are running a private school doesn’t mean that you are not under the control of the state government and specifically the Ministry of Education”

“We got an apology letter from the school through the state House of Assembly and another letter from a law firm asking us to reopen the school with immediate effect and things are not done that way”

“A lot of people have been commenting on the actions of the state government in respect of the closure of the school but they fail to understand that every child belongs to us and is under our care”

Chinwude further noted that the school was temporarily closed down until the school reconciles with the parents of the child and offset the medical bills of the injured child.

Later after the chat with reporters the Proprietress Mrs Nkamigbo Ifeyinwa came into the ministry to render an apology to the ministry.

According to her ” I came to the Commissioner to inform her that we have settled the matter with the child’s family and the child is well now and we shall ensure that such an incident will not happen again”

She noted that the initial letter of apology from a lawyer did not have the blessings of the school authorities adding that the school management didn’t give the lawyer any brief.