Closure Of Onitsha Market: Gov Soludo Faces Criticism From IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the US-based Rising Sun Foundation have condemned Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s decision to shut down the Onitsha main market in response to the Monday “sit-at-home” directive.

IPOB’s Secretary of Media and Publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful, described the closure as unwarranted and a blatant violation of human rights and democratic principles.

He criticized the deployment of military and police personnel against traders and protesters, calling it a stark reminder of how authorities often initiate cycles of violence, only to blame IPOB or the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

While reaffirming IPOB’s non-violent approach to its demand for a referendum on self-determination, Powerful urged protesters to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and resolute. He emphasized:

“Violence is not our path; it is the weapon of those who fear the truth and the will of the people.”

He also called on Nigerians, human rights organizations, and the international community to caution Governor Soludo, the police, and the army against firing live ammunition into crowds of unarmed civilians, warning that such actions endanger lives and worsen insecurity.

“Governor Soludo, by allowing himself to be manipulated as a tool in the hands of oppressors, has stained his hands with the blood of his own people. This is not governance; it is state-sponsored terrorism designed to undermine the legitimate aspirations of the Biafran people,” IPOB stated.

Similarly, Dr. Maxwell Dede of the Rising Sun Foundation, speaking on behalf of the global coalition for Biafra restoration, issued a stern warning to the governor, calling his blockade of the Onitsha business district a tyrannical and flagrant betrayal of the Igbo people.

The Foundation asserted that observing a sit-at-home directive is not a crime, and that citizens have the right to peacefully protest and designate days for mourning and asserting their rights.

“Governor Soludo stands accused of a profound and treacherous betrayal. Four years ago, he courted the support of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and millions of Igbo people, pledging to facilitate a grand dialogue on their future. Today, he actively persecutes the very people and principles that propelled him to power,” the statement read.

The group further criticized the governor for deploying predominantly non-Igbo military and police personnel to enforce the market closure, describing it as the act of a “tin-pot dictator” rather than a democratic leader. They argued that the Onitsha crisis stems not from merchants’ disobedience but from gubernatorial failure and dictatorial impulse, particularly in light of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention.

The Rising Sun Foundation warned that any harm inflicted on peaceful protesters would be considered an open declaration of war against the Igbo people, and that the responsibility for any bloodshed would lie squarely with Governor Soludo.