Closure Of Niger Border, Other Sanctions Violates ECOWAS Protocol – Ndume

The Chief whip of the Senate and Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ndume has advised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to withdraw all sanctions against the Niger Republic and reopened borders for free movement of people and goods, as well as reconnect the country with electricity.

Senator Mohammed Ndume who made the call in an interactive session with journalists on Saturday evening in Maiduguri said” The sanctions are not affecting the juntas but innocent citizens especially women, children and vulnerable people who have no hand in the coup”

Senator Ndume therefore called on President Bola Tinubu, as a matter of urgency reconsider the sanctions by withdrawing them particularly, on the humanitarian needs of the people to pave the way for negotiation and amicable resolution of the matter, stresing that President Tinubu being the chairman of the ECOWAs should convinced his colleagues to lift the sanctions first and negotiate with the junta through the Nigerian former head of state.

He said though he is not in support of the military coup in Niger punishing innocent citizens in the name of sanctions that affects the humanitarian needs of people is against the humanitarian laws and the ECOWAS protocol of free movement.

The Senator while arguing that Nigeria and Niger Republic are the same but separated by an artificial border said “Over one hundred thousand Nigerians, indigents of Borno state from Abadam, Guzamala, Malam Fatori, Baga Kukawa displaced Boko Haram insurgents are currently taking refuge in the Niger Republic and Niger people accepted them as their brothers and sisters.*

It could be recalled that the ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the Niger Republic following a July coup that overthrew the democratic Government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

“Nigeria and Niger Republic are only separated by the borderline imposed by the colonial government, 8 states in the North sharing border with Niger, are Kano, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi state, these are our neighbours, our culture and language are the same” the lawmaker added.

“By the constitution of Nigeria even the president is not supposed to take that action without the approval of the national assembly, the decision cannot be taken unilaterally.

“Niger government has been supporting Nigeria even during the Biafran war, France supported Biafra but Niger a former colony of France supported Nigeria and in fact with military support”, he stressed.

On cutting off electricity to Niger, Ndume said cutting off the power supply, restrictions of free movement, and preventing food, fuel and water supply to the Niger Republic has negative repercussions not only on Nigeriens but to Nigerian IDPs in Niger.