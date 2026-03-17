Closing Biological Age Gap May Lower Stroke Risk –Study

A new study presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 78th Annual Meeting suggests that improving the gap between a person’s biological age and chronological age may significantly reduce stroke risk and protect brain health — highlighting a promising new marker for public health prevention strategies.

Researchers analysed health data from more than 258,000 people, examining 18 biomarkers such as cholesterol levels and red blood cell volume along with brain scans to estimate each participant’s biological age.

About 6,000 participants had their biological age recalculated during a follow-up visit roughly six years later. “Chronological age is the number of years you’ve been alive,” said Cyprien Rivier, MD, MSc, instructor in neurology at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

“Biological age reflects how old your body actually functions. We can estimate biological age from routine blood tests most people already get, like cholesterol and blood cell counts.”

Going by the key finding, participants who improved their biological age gap over time had a 23 per cent lower risk of stroke during the follow-up period.