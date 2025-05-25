Closer Pictures Named Nigerian Delivery Partner At EMHP

Share

Closer Pictures has been selected as the Nigerian delivery partner for the Entertainment and Media Hubs Directing Course Program (EMHP).

The two-week intensive program, developed by the Creative Economy Practice at Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), brings together a dynamic cohort of emerging Nigerian directors for hands-on training in gender-equitable storytelling and cinematic excellence. The program combines practical technical training with critical conversations about representation in film and television.

Speaking about the selection, Ojoma Ochai, Managing Director and CEO of Co-Creation Hub Africa, said, “We’re proud to see a new generation of skilled, intentional directors emerge, ready to use their storytelling to shape narratives that reflect the diversity and dynamism of the societies in which we live.”

Founder of Closer Pictures, Uduak Isong Oguamanam, added, “We are honored to be the delivery partner for this powerful initiative. The EMHP Directing Course is more than a training experience; it is a platform for emerging directors to deepen their craft while embracing the responsibility of telling stories that truly reflect the diversity of our world.”

The program is thoughtfully structured and coordinated with contributions from Sunkanmi Adebayo, a seasoned industry professional who serves as Course Director. Adebayo supports hands-on sessions and guides participants through the technical and creative rigors of directing.

Additionally, the program features expert facilitators, instructors, and speakers including Biodun Stephen, Bunmi Ajakaiye, Niyi Akinmolayan, Kehinde Joseph, Tolu Ajayi, Olusegun Osisanya, Chioma Onyenwe, among others, who share real-world knowledge and provide mentorship to the cohort.

Participants are selected from across Nigeria, bringing a range of voices, styles, and experiences to the program. They represent a new wave of filmmakers committed to shaping the future of African cinema through inclusive, intentional storytelling.

Through this partnership, Closer Pictures continues to champion bold, authentic storytelling while building capacity for a more inclusive and dynamic creative industry in Nigeria.

