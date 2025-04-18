Close-Up On Exceptional Dancer, Alice Kwukei

Share

Alice Kwukei is a versatile artiste – an exceptional dancer of international repute. A former member of the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), the Benue State-born thespian has emerged as a formidable force in the theatre space, bridging traditional African rhythms with contemporary global art forms. She has carved a niche for herself as an outstanding performer of the Tembe Duen/ Swange dance.

A traditional dance of the Tiv people of Benue State, the Swange dance is a very energetic and lively dance often performed during festivals and celebrations. It adapts traditional music themes to highlife rhythms played on a combination of Tiv and Hausa instruments.

It is used for cultural diplomacy, promotion of cultural heritage, expression and presentation. Kwukei’s creative trajectory has been a fascinating dance of passion, resilience, and cultural heritage; one that has seen her continue to excel on the global stage.

Passion

A native of Otukpo, a hub of the Idoma people known for their unique cultural practices, traditions, and language (Idoma), Kwukei was steeped in an environment rich with the sounds of drums and the movements of dancers.

It was therefore not surprising that at the tender age of eight, she began to express herself through dance, captivated by the alluring rhythm of the traditional Otukpo music by Mama Alice Igbe, and the vibrant movements of their traditional dance called ‘Ajah’. “Dance came to me as a natural talent.

I would dance anywhere and to whatever music I hear until I was invited to join the Ebony Theatre Troupe in Makurdi Benue where my professional journey started officially,” she recalls with nostalgia.

“Traditional African dance and music reflects the culture of the region, they can be religious or folk dances. These dances are often strongly connected with the beliefs and mostly done in storytelling forms hence the acting form is born. It’s sometimes has a call and response form which could include songs or drumming.”

From Ebony Theatre to Benue State Council for Arts and Culture

Kwukei started her career from Ebony Theatre Troupe in Makurdi, Benue State capital, in 1989. And with unparalleled dedication, her talents soon caught the attention of the Benue State Council for Arts and Culture, and she was selected to join the Council in 2000.

And National Troupe came calling

In 2003, the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) embarked on a national audition to recruit the best artistes to represent their individual state on a national level. Alice was the only female dancers selected among her peers for her outstanding performance of the Swange dance.

“The National Troupe of Nigeria is the highest body of dance in Nigeria and I must say it was a huge honour and privilege to have been selected to represent my State Benue,” she says with excitement, adding that the training she gained from the National Troupe cannot be quantified.

“As the dance captain/instructor teaching dance and leading a group of artistes throughout my 22 plus years has taught me leadership and management skills which I apply in other aspect of life. As a children’s theatre coordinator these skills also helped me as nursery practitioner.”

Local versus global

Her career trajectory has seen her perform on national and interna- tional stages. And from her experience, she notes, “performing locally is a bit easy as the people understand and connect with you because they can identify with what you’re doing sometimes they join in the dance or songs.”

International audiences, she according to her, are bit different “because they don’t understand the language or culture so you have to try your best to make them understand and enjoy the performance.”

Defining moment

She recalls that the defining moment in her dance career was “performing at the commonwealth heads of Government for 52 heads of Government in Abuja which was lead by the Queen of England. Sharing the same stage with President Olusegun Obasanjo who was part of the cast.”

Roles that resonate with her the most

Most roles were either playing a mother or wife. I think it comes to me naturally as I have always been responsible for a lot of artists: teaching, caring, managing people even when some are older than you. It wasn’t easy. But it helped with navigating those roles.

Most memorable production

For Kwukei, featuring in the stage production ‘Iba’, a play written and directed by Prof Ahmed Yerima, is most memorable and challenging production she has featured in. “We had a world tour with it.

It was challenging because it covered different cultures. I played a particular role as Yemoja’s acolyte, and I must say that it wasn’t easy navigating through the chants and movements carrying a huge pot of water to do cleansing,” she recalls.

Ensuring authenticity while appealing to diverse audiences

For her, You must have good knowledge of the production is very important. “Firstly in the National troupe we do not embark on any major production without proper background research,” she says.

“You must have good knowledge of the production even if it means going to the source to get materials and do it accordingly then you simplify it in a way international audience would understand and enjoy it the performance without losing the essence of the story.”

Passion for mentorship, nurturing the next generation of dancers

Apart from dancing, acting, and drumming, she has a passion for mentoring, nurturing the next generation of dancers, actors, and drummers.

She notes that from time to time she has been invited to private troupes and schools on workshops and seminars to talk and teach dances. “And it’s very fulfilling to see younger people involved in the profession.”

Any regrets?

Despite the challenges, she is not looking back, and has no regrets. As she enthuses, “I do not have any regrets about my career and wouldn’t change anything about it.”

“All I can say is I am grateful to God for the opportunity to have come this far o have met and worked with great talents. And good people who have impacted my career and life in different ways and fields of life.”

