Clockwise Music Signs Afro-Conscious Sensation, Jkaydgr8

Months after its official unveil, Clockwise Music label proudly announces the signing of its first artiste, an Afro-conscious music sensation Onyebuchi Dennis James popularly known by his stage name Jkaydgr8.

With his unique blend of Afro-conscious sounds, Jkaydgr8 is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

The CEO Valentine Mbamalu, hailed as a business mogul, expressed Clockwise Music’s commitment to nurturing young talent and guiding it towards success. The label aims to empower youth, instilling values and morals through music, fostering a generation that appreciates artistry and contributes to a crime-free society.

Stay tuned as Jkay prepares to unleash his powerful message through Clockwise Music.

In his appreciation speech, Jkaydgr8 said, “Esteemed Clockwise Music CEO, executives, and the incredible staff of our label, along with the millions of fans and supporters of Clockwise Music worldwide, I am deeply honoured and humbled by your warm welcome and unwavering support. Your belief in my artistry fuels my passion and inspires me to push boundaries”.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for embracing my journey and making me feel like a part of this remarkable family. Together, we are poised to embark on an extraordinary musical voyage, filled with creativity, innovation, and boundless energy.

“As we journey forward, expect nothing short of excellence from me and the entire Clockwise Music. Anticipate groundbreaking collaborations, chart-topping hits, and electrifying performances that will leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

“With your continued support, there’s no limit to what we can achieve together. Thank you for believing in me, and let’s make history, one beat at a time. Get ready for an exhilarating ride with Jkaydgr8 and Clockwise Music”, he said.