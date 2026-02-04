Clintons Agree To Testify In House’s Epstein Investigation Before Contempt Of Congress Vote

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, have agreed to testify in the congressional investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes days before a vote on whether to hold the couple in criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee after a months-long standoff.

Bill Clinton was acquainted with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, but has denied knowledge of his sex offending and says he cut off contact two decades ago, reports the BBC.

It’s unclear when the depositions will take place, but it will be the first time a former US president has testified to a congressional panel since Gerald Ford did so in 1983.

The Clintons had long resisted a demand to appear before the committee, saying they had already given sworn statements representing the “limited information” they had on Epstein.

They had dismissed the legal summonses issued by the committee as “nothing more than a ploy to attempt to embarrass political rivals, as President Trump has directed”.