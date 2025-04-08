Clinic To Advance Patient-Centered Care In Nigeria

Share

Iwosan Investments Limited, a healthcare investment company with an ongoing commitment to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Nigeria has announced that it has engaged Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practice.

Under the consulting contract, Iwosan will work with Mayo Clinic experts on several projects to advance high-quality, patient-centered healthcare in Nigeria.

The aim is to advise and support Iwosan in delivering world-class healthcare services that will positively impact both local and regional communities.

“This includes the enhancement of Iwosan’s hospital network starting with Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and the development and integration of the Lagos Medipark Hospital.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the people of Nigeria.

With guidance from Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence in our region”, said Mrs. Fola Laoye, Chief Executive Officer at Iwosan Investments Limited. “

