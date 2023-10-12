Climbing Over 50 Steps of Stairs a Day Reduces Heart Risk

Climbing stairs regularly may significantly reduce the risk of ath- erosclerotic cardiovascular disease and of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in general. The findings are published in the journal ‘Atherosclerosis’. The study finds that people who climbed 50 stairs over the course of a day reduced their risk of cardiovascular disease by 20 per cent compared to people who did not climb any stairs daily.

The study focused primarily on athero- sclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) — which includes stroke, heart attacks, and blood clots — its conclusions apply to CVD in general, according to its corresponding author, Dr. Lu Qi who is director of Tulane University’s Obesity Research Center, New Orleans in the United States (U.S). The authors of the study analysed data from 458,860 adult participants in the UKBiobank, reported the ‘Medical News Today’.

They collected information regarding the individuals’ stair-climbing, lifestyle, and sociodemographic factors as baseline data and then again five years later. They followed the participants for 12.5 years. They then cross-referenced the participants’ stair-climbing habits with coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, or acute complications, which they used as markers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for this study.

The researchers assumed an average staircase to be 10 steps. The researchers tracked the incidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for people climb- ing their staircases 1–5, 6–10, 11–15, 16–20, and equal to or greater than 21 times a day. The study’s corresponding author, Dr. Lu Qi, director of Tulane University’s Obesity Research Center, spoke to Medi- cal News Today about the various ways climbing stairs may benefit health.

Coronary heart disease, which includes angina, myocardial infarction, and coronary artery stenosis, is the leading cause of death in the West, responsible for 370,000 fatalities each year. In younger years, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is more common in men than in women, but that dissipates after menopause, perhaps due to the loss of women’s protective sex hormones with age.