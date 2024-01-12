Climate: UNDP Partners Sokoto Govt To Establish Peace Hub

The Sokoto State Government and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and Letter of Agreement (LoA) for the implementation of the Climate-Peace Hub to be located in Illela Local Government Area of the state.

The MoA was signed on the State Government side by the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir on behalf of the State Governor while the LoA was signed by the Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare, Ya’u Muhammad Danda.

Mr Blessed Chirimuta who is the Deputy Representative, Operations and Officer in Charge of the UNDP in Nigeria signed on behalf of the organization.

Chirimuta was accompanied by Mr Ashraf Usman, Head of the North West and other senior officials.

The event was held at the old council chamber, Government House, Sokoto and attended by the state Commissioner of Women and Children Affairs, Representatives of Commissioners of Local Governments and Youths and Sports Development, Permanent Secretaries, Sole Administrator of Illela LGA, Directors and other personalities.

The signing of the agreements is a culmination of a series of planning activities towards the realization of the initiative that aims to improve livelihoods, curtail conflict risk and mitigate climate change impact.

The Sokoto State Government has provided land and other required facilities at Illela for the project while the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare will coordinate all stakeholders in the implementation of the project which the UNDP will source funding for.