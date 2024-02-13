Climate: Stock market key to Nigeria accessing part of $2.4trn

Nigeria should engage in robust marketing of its climate challenges so as to attract its share of the global annual $2.4 trilliin funding needed for climate solutions, the Executive Director, Climate Africa Media Initiative and Centre, Mr Aliu Akoshile, has said. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said that Nigeria was one of the worst hit in terms of climate impact. He noted that the nation’s annual requirement was in the region of $22 billion to $23 billion, according to the UNDP estimate for 2020 to 2030. He opined that this meant that Nigeria should be accessing at least about $23 billion annually for climate financing.

The Executive Secretary of United Nation Climate Change, Simon Stiell, had said that developing nations needed $2.4 trillion annually for investment in climate issues. According to him, the amount is what the High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance estimates, said was needed for renewable energy, adaptation, and other climate-related issues in developing countries, excluding China. Speaking in in Baku, Azerbaijan, host city of the COP29 UN Climate Conference scheduled for November, he previewed the key issues and actions needed in the crucial periods ahead, building on progress at COP28 in Dubai, and also warned against mismanagement of climate funds. Stiell said: “Whether on slashing emissions or building climate-resilience, it’s already blazingly obvious that finance is the make-or-break factor in the world’s climate fight – in quantity, quality, and innovation. “In fact, without far more finance, 2023’s climate wins will quickly fizzle away into more empty promises. “The New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance must be agreed. Countries must be confident that they will be able to rapidly access sufficient concessional support. “With finance, as with other commitments, transparency is essential for building trust, delivering impact and therefore forging more ambitious commitments. “Climate finance must not be quietly pilfered from aid budgets. And it must be designed to be leveraged, driving and protecting development gains, whilst delivering concrete implementation of climate action.” Akoshile lamented that practically Nigeria was accessing less than $2 billion annually, or about $1.9 billion, indicating a huge shortfall. He, therefore, advised that Nigeria should walk the talk on its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), adding that it will impose a lot of burden on government and even sub-national entities. He said: “This is a recurring issue in climate discussion in Nigeria and Africa generally, If you look at historical analysis, you know that Africa as a whole is in short supply or in short access to the finance required for climate mitigation. “Nigeria, a leading country in Africa and one of the worst hit in terms of climate impact, our annual requirement is in the region of $22 billion to $23 billion. This is going by the UNDP estimate for 2020 to 2030. This means that Nigeria should be accessing at least about $23 billion annually for climate financing.

“But the practical thing today is that Nigeria is accessing less than $2 billion annually, about $1.9bn. so there is a huge shortfall. This means that our ability to walk the talk on our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will impose a lot of burden on the government and even sub-national entities. For instance, we have a commitment under the Paris agreement, we have so many other commitments. How are we able to implement these commitments when there is no fund? There is a way out. The whole thing does not need to depend only on international donors. “The $1.8 trillion that is the global issue, every other country is trying as much as possible to pull from its resources. But our own has to be dimensional in such a way that we are able to show graphically. Luckily we have a lot of areas where climate change has impacted our country. Look at the area of renewable energy. “Now we are moving because everyone is on board with that. Look at what Sterling Bank did last year, transiting the entire head office into a solar panel. This means that their utilization of fuel will reduce drastically. So consider that a commercial bank that has access to funds and it is able to do that without impacting other areas. There are opportunity costs in investments. For you and I, other people down the line, how will they be able to do the transition without the funding. This is the challenge we have as a country.”