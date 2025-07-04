Climate Governance Initiative Launches Nigeria Chapter To Strengthen Leadership

The Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria has officially launched, becoming the 34th chapter of the global Climate Governance Initiative—a movement dedicated to equipping board directors with climate leadership skills.

This milestone strengthens efforts to integrate climate governance into corporate decisionmaking and supports Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change.

Speaking at the CGI Nigeria virtual launch event, Dr. (Mrs) Myma Belo-Osagie, Chair of the Advisory Board, Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria, said: “Through CGI Nigeria, we are building a platform for peer learning among board members, cross-sectoral dialogue and practical, strategic climate competence.

“I am truly proud of the calibercalibre of leaders who have come together to drive this work, from business, academia, civil society, and government. What unites us is a shared belief that governance in this space matters, and how we lead today will shape what is possible tomorrow.”

Julie Baddeley, Chair of Board of Trustees of Chapter Zero Alliance (Global Chapter Network), emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating:

“One of the great strengths of this initiative is that we’re bringing people together from all over the world to share the challenges, opportunities, experiences, learning, and courage to take this sometimes difficult work forward.