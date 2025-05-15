Climate Financing: FG Mobilises $500M for Investment

Share

The Federal Government is mobilising $500 million via Nigerian Climate Investment Platform (NCIP) to be deployed into climate financing that will support growth in key sectors and ultimately, position the country as a leader in the green economy.

The NCIP is the result of a high-level meeting between the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and a high level delegation from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

A meeting to actualise the plan held on Wednesday in Abuja with Minister of finance and coordinating Minister for the economy Mr Edun presiding, Mohammed Manga, Director of information in the ministry said.

“NSIA has the trust and track record to lead this”, said the Minister, underscoring importance of leveraging climate finance opportunities to drive growth, boost export competitiveness, and support key sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation.

“If accreditation is the last hurdle, I’m confident they’re ready. The global economic environment demands that we leverage all opportunities—climate finance included—to drive growth, boost export competitiveness, and support sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation”, Edun noted.

