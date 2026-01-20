Climate Finance: FG Seeks $30bn Annual Investment

President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government is seeking to unlock $25–$30 billion annually in climate finance. He stated that the new Climate and Green Industrialisation Investment Playbook will help private investors and other stakeholders navigate manufacturing policy and the regulatory landscape.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit, he added that this builds on past initiatives, including the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority’s $500 million Distributed Renewable Energy Fund, launched in March 2025 to catalyse local financing.

He said: “These reforms show Nigeria is ready for business.” He added that Nigeria is prioritising technology partnerships to modernise its grid and deploy artificial intelligence for efficiency, alongside pilot projects in electric mobility and green industrialisation.

He explained that FG was relying on green finance to drive its energy transition. While unveiling plans for a $2 billion climate fund, the President stated that Nigeria’s Climate Investment Platform would mobilise $500 million for climate-resilient infrastructure.

He explained that the National Climate Change Fund targeted a $2 billion capitalisation to back projects that cut emissions and boost resilience.

He also announced that Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates had signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade and investment across various sectors, including renewable energy, aviation, logistics, agriculture, digital trade, and climate-smart infrastructure.

Sources opined that the country’s major environmental and climate policy challenges include reducing gas flaring and methane emissions, as it works towards its Energy Transition Plan, which targets net-zero emissions by 2060 while delivering universal energy access.

They also added that Nigeria’s green bond programme has drawn strong investor interest. They noted that a N50 billion ($38 million) sovereign green bond issued in 2025 attracted N91 billion in subscriptions, while Lagos State’s green bond was oversubscribed by nearly 98 per cent.