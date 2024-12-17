Climate Finance: ‘Complex Funding Requirements Hindering Access To $300bn’

Share

Stakeholders have raised concerns that complex funding requirements hinder access for countries like Nigeria as they address challenges related to the $300 billion annual climate finance commitment from COP29. They said there was need for robust frameworks and local capacity to secure and use these funds effectively.

They made these submissions during a workshop on Climate Accountability, Report Validation, and Post-COP29 Assessment organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) under the Africa Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) Project in Abuja.

HEDA stressed the importance of reducing reliance on imported technologies by developing local solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation. The stakeholders called for greater public awareness, punitive measures for negligence, and stronger collaboration between communities and government agencies while, HEDA urged stakeholders to transform COP29 commitments into concrete actions to protect lives, livelihoods, and the environment.

The workshop brought together representatives from government agencies, traditional institutions, local governments, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the media. According to a statement over the weekend, discussions centered on HEDA’s survey findings on flood early warning systems, climate accountability and Nigeria’s commitments made at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

On the $300 billion annual climate finance commitment from COP29, countries on 24 November, at the United Nations climate change conference COP29 agreed a New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG) that will shape talks for the next 10 years.

The new goal entailed that developed countries should take the lead in mobilizing at least $300 billion per year for developing countries, within the context of a wider goal involving all actors to scale up financing to developing countries to at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2035. HEDA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Sulaimon Arigbabu, according to the statement emphasized the need for effective early warning systems in flood-prone areas, citing recent flooding in Maiduguri as evidence of governance gaps.

