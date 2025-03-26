Climate Crisis No Excuse To Privatise Public Water – OWORAC

Share

As the world marks World Water Day 2025, the Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition (OWORAC) has called for urgent action to safeguard Africa’s water resources from what it describes as the twin threats of climate change and water privatisation.

In a statement, the coalition urged African governments to protect water as a public good, warning against the increasing trend of treating water as a market commodity.

It condemned attempts to justify water privatisation under the guise of climate adaptation.

Among the organisations that signed the statement are SYNATEEC Trade Union, Cameroon; African Centre for Policy and Advocacy, Cameroon; Biodiversity and Biosafety Association, Kenya; Confédération de Syndicats Autonomes du Sénégal, Senegal; Water Justice Network, Senegal; and Water Citizens Network, Ghana.

Others include Revenue Mobilisation Africa, Ghana; Corporate Accountability and Public Participation (CAPPA); and Corporate Accountability, USA.

Part of the statement reads: “This year’s theme, ‘Glacier Preservation,’ highlights the devastating impact of climate change on global freshwater reserves. But the message must be clear: the climate crisis is no excuse to hand over our water to corporations.”

OWORAC noted that rising global temperatures largely driven by reckless extractivism and corporate unaccountability are already severely affecting freshwater availability across Africa.

It warned that allowing profit-driven models to control water supply would only deepen inequality and worsen access for vulnerable populations.

“Africa’s water crisis is already at a tipping point, with over 1.3 billion Africans facing water insecurity daily.

“The glaciers that feed our rivers and sustain life are melting at alarming rates, threatening water security for millions,” the coalition said.

“The melting of glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro, the Rwenzori Mountains, and Mount Kenya—which feed vital rivers like the Nile and Congo—will exacerbate droughts, food insecurity, and water stress across the continent. In Africa, where entire communities depend on freshwater sources fed by mountain glaciers and seasonal flows, this crisis will not only intensify water shortages but also worsen social inequality.

“For those who already struggle to access clean and affordable water, the effects of climate change will be catastrophic—unless urgent action is taken.”

The coalition drew a direct link between the worsening climate crisis and the increasing push for water privatisation, calling them “two sides of the same coin.”

“As glaciers recede and freshwater becomes scarcer, corporations and financial institutions are exploiting this crisis to entrench profit-driven models of water management,” OWORAC said.

“The push for corporate control—through so-called public-private partnerships (PPPs), water concessions, and bulk water purchase agreements—has never been more prominent. African governments are systematically ceding control of water systems to profit-oriented entities.

“This has led to escalating water tariffs, reduced public oversight, and water cutoffs for non-payment, denying vulnerable populations access to a basic human right.”

The coalition warned that privatisation is not a solution to climate-induced water scarcity, advocating instead for long-term, publicly funded solutions.

“If climate change is shrinking our water sources, then African governments must act decisively to expand and protect public water systems—not privatise them. The argument that increased private sector investment is a viable response to climate-induced water scarcity is flawed.

“We need long-term commitments and action to adapt to climate change and fulfill the human right to water. Yet, these urgent needs are fundamentally incompatible with the profit-driven motives of corporations and their shareholders. The short-sighted pursuit of ever-rising profits must not dictate the governance of essential public services, particularly access to safe drinking water.”

The statement cited past failures of water privatisation in countries such as Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Gabon, and Tanzania as proof that applying market models to essential services is not only ineffective but harmful to marginalised communities.

“Market-driven models do not solve water crises—they worsen them. In many cases, they even create new ones.

“The way forward requires massive public investment in water infrastructure to build climate resilience, community-driven water governance models that prioritise local needs over corporate profits, and legislative protections to prevent the privatisation of freshwater resources under the guise of ‘climate adaptation.’”

The coalition urged African governments, regional blocs, and global institutions to reject all forms of water privatisation and instead support state-led, publicly financed water systems accessible to all.

“We also call on these institutions to strengthen climate adaptation policies that protect freshwater reserves and ensure sustainable public water management. African governments must hold multinational corporations accountable for water exploitation and prevent financial institutions from imposing privatisation as a pre-condition for water sector financing.

“Glaciers are melting, but our resistance remains unyielding. African governments must act now to invest in strong, climate-resilient public water systems—not sell them off to corporations. We will not allow the climate crisis to become another excuse for corporate capture of our water. Water belongs to the people—not the market.”

