Climate Change: Stakeholders Canvass Greater Environmental Sustainability

The Executive Director, Climate Africa Media Initiative & Centre, Mr Aliu Akoshile, has called on the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as corporate organisations, groups and individuals, to pay more attention to environmental sustainability.

Akoshile stated that climate change was real and had impacted globally, adding that concerted efforts should be intensified to mitigate its negative effects.

He spoke on Wednesday in Lagos, during an environmental journalism workshop with the theme: ‘Reporting The Environment For Sustainability.” The workshop was organised by the Dangote Group.

He noted that some states in Nigeria have been impacted negatively by flooding and other environmental challenges, adding that measures should be intensified to address these challenges.

He, however, said government agencies have been trying their best, to some level, to address climate-related issues.

Akoshile said, “The first thing that has to be done is being done. I must confess government agencies have been sending early warnings. They’ve been doing that I think creditably well. NIMET has been issuing alerts to people, for instance, people who build houses on flood plains and on tunnels of water. People build houses in the water tunnel area.

“There is no how if it rains heavily, the houses will not be flooded and even some washed away. Also, some activities that we do pollute the environment and cause problems for people. Talk about plastic pollution; it is a serious problem. And you know, in some countries, the use of plastics is banned. What of us? We have a growing economy.

“People depend on water even for living. We cannot say maybe they should not sell water, but you just make sure that the plastics are well disposed of in a sustainable way. That will be good for our society.”

He urged journalists to report environmental issues, holistically, accurately and objectively, noting that there is the need for more public enlightenment campaigns.

Akoshile said, “The workshop is just to improve the capacity of journalists reporting the environment. Now of course, when journalists report the environment adequately, it will be to the benefit of the nation and the citizens; because they will be in a position to understand what they need to do to promote environmental sustainability. They also need to know what they shouldn’t be doing in order to ensure that the environment is good enough for us to live in.

“Because if we are not reporting the environment appropriately, and people are not doing the right thing, it may not augur well. The environment is something that has the tendency to be destroyed because of the actions or inactions of human beings.

“So if, for instance, we are producing plastic, we are dropping plastics, indiscriminately, every now and then, we are dropping the plastic into the ocean, the fish that we intend to use to boost our protein, we will not be able to catch them.

“When flooding happens, many people, farmlands and homes may be devastated. So this is why it is important for the citizens to imbibe the culture of protecting the environment so that we can all live in a good way in the environment.”

Acting Group Chief, Health, Social, Safety and Environment & Sustainability, at Dangote Headquarters, Mr James Adenuga, represented by Group Lead, Environment and Safety, Dangote Industries Ltd, Mr Adeyemi Adun, said environmental sustainability was key to the survival of people.

He noted that environmental sustainability has taken global attention.

Adenuga said, “What made the issue of environmental sustainability important to us? It started with the world leaders. There was a time when everybody just did whatever they wanted when it came to development.

“Suddenly the world leaders observed that the more the world population increases, the more distressed the environmental components, the available food, the available water, the available land mass, and the available demand.

“Then the world leaders have to come together. So we need to do something about this. And then is that any concept of sustainability.”