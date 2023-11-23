Climate Change Risks: Nigeria Faces $5.5bn Loss In Assets

As the world battles threats emanating from climate change, Nigeria has been fingered to lose an estimated $5.5 billion in assets from attendant risks. The threat, according to findings, is capable of altering its agriculture, water resources, health, and transport sectors with the projected accumulative annual loss by 2050.

To avert the monumental damage, the Federal Government has been advised to initiate steps to fortify the economy against climate change risks through effective measures. Without such measures, the country could lose between six percent and 30 percent of its GDP by mid- century. According to Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, who made the observation in a report on Policy Conversation on “Nigeria, Climate Change and the Green Economy,” hosted by Agora Policy in Abuja, Nigeria risks losing billions and even up to trillions in stranded assets as the world transitions to a low- carbon economy.

“Calculating the precise economic toll of climate change in Nigeria remains a daunting task. However, estimations point to staggering figures, projecting potential cumulative losses of up to $100 billion by 2020 and a staggering $460 billion by 2050. “A report from the World Bank in 2006 foresaw between two and 10 percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Investment and approximately 40 percent of official development assistance being susceptible to the impacts of climate change.

“Without concerted efforts to fortify Nigeria’s economy against climate change through effective adaptation measures, projections indicate a substantial blow, amounting to six to 30 percent of its GDP by 2050. This equates to an accumulative loss ranging from $100 billion to $460 billion.” “Key sectors such as agriculture, water resources, health, and transport face estimated annual losses of $3.06 billion by 2020, potentially escalating to $5.50 billion by 2050 if proactive mitigation strategies are not implemented promptly,” he added.

He also said that the consequences of unaddressed climate change could go beyond mere financial loss, noting that it may affect investment in assets. “The looming threat of asset stranding looms large, potentially leading to the devaluation of significant investments. The changing landscape of global climate policies and the pursuit of carbon neutrality necessitate leaving substantial fossil fuel reserves untouched, thereby rendering certain assets obsolete. The acceleration towards less carbon-intensive technologies further exacerbates the risk of asset devaluation, a phenomenon known as as- set stranding.”