Climate Change: Reps Move To Establish Landscape Architecture Council

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a second reading, a bill seeking the establishment of the Landscape Architects Registration Council of Nigeria, charged with the registration and regulation of the landscape architects profession.

The proposed legislation sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma and 7 others, seeks to mitigate the extreme environmental challenges, elevate our built environment and foster sustainable development.

Leading the debate on its general principles, Nkemkanma noted that the council when established will serve as the custodian of professional standards in the profession.

According to him, the council will undertake the vital responsibility of determining who qualifies as a landscape architect, and maintain a register of qualified practitioners.

He stressed that the profession, contrary to notions of just planting flowers and addressing complex issues around social-ecological resilience, also develops concepts on how to mitigate and adapt to extreme environmental phenomena as well as turning the trajectory of the way development is understood in an ever-changing climate.

He said, “The role and contribution of landscape architecture include the creation of an image of the Nigerian landscape through the application of contemporary environmental design principles and practices, along with traditional use of open spaces and integrating indigenous art with the modern concept of landscape planning. Landscape architecture which is an integral aspect of our infrastructure market contributes significantly to the aesthetic and functional aspects of our public and private spaces and facilities.

“Recognising the paramount importance of the practice of landscape architecture in the built environment and the overall economy, it becomes imperative to provide for a regulatory framework for the registration and regulation of professionals in this regard to promote competence, professionalism, and ethical conduct of individuals engaged in the practice of landscape architecture.

The bill, which seeks to establish the Landscape Architects Registration Council of Nigeria comprises twenty-three sections divided into five parts and one schedule and aims at – determining who landscape architects are for the purposes of this bill.

The bill was passed without objection.