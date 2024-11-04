Climate Change: Preventing Lagos From Sinking

Share

The recent alarm raised by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hazmat, with specific regards to the imminent risk of the submersion of the coastal state, due to the increasingly devastating and deleterious effects of Climate Change should serve as a wake-up call for proactive actions.

And that should not only be viewed as the sole duty of the political leaders but to all residents of the acclaimed ‘state of aquatic splendour’.

With a coastline spanning 180 kilometres bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and virtually surrounded by water from the lagoons, the threat posed by the freaky rise in water levels as well as the seasonal flushing floods should be considered as a clear and present danger.

In fact, if urgent and solid preventive actions are not taken, Lagos could face a similar sinking fate as being currently faced by New York City in the United States of America (USA).

That is the timely warning by Hazmat as aptly expressed during a recent Strategic Management Meeting organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice with the involvement of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as other stakeholders. He also highlighted three critical threats to the residents of the state which include extreme heat, climate change and rising water levels.

But as a way of finding sustainable solutions there is the increasing importance for the state government, concerned nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector to step up means, measures and actions to provide answers to the persisting questions from the people.

For instance, what is the meaning of climate change? What are the main features of it? What specific roles should the government and the people be playing to stem the rising tides of floods?

And how should such be sustained from one year to another? According to the recommendations made at the 2005 World Conference on Climate Change Disasters held in Kobe (Japan) and Bonn (Germany) the previous Early Warning Conferences in 1998, and 2003 awareness creation is sine qua non to providing

Prevention is definitely safer and cheaper than what it will cost to repair the damage caused by flooding – not to talk of the likely loss of lives too

solutions to the recurring seasonal floods in different parts of the world. So also is the needed synergy between the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). That is with particular reference to Nigeria’s ecological perspective.

The residents of Lagos State and indeed the citizens of Nigeria should be duly informed that the emissions of greenhouse gases, the indiscriminate felling of trees, blockage of gutters and canals with all manner of wastes are some of the root causes of the increase of the floods.

While the opening of dams has caused the rise in floods across several states including Lagos and Ogun states with the attendant loss of fertile farming fields, valuable property and worse still, hundreds of thousands of irreplaceable lives the citizens have their part to play.

Apart from the proper disposal of wastes, frequent cleaning of gutters they should stop dumping wastes into the Lagos canals and of course, building houses close to them.

We are indeed happy to note that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has done well with the cleaning up of several canals, as well as engaging with private organisations to improve on waste disposal.

It would therefore be important and impactful for the government to send some members of staff from the Ministry of Environment to travel to Singapore and get first-hand knowledge from the government of the Asian country that has done excellently well, especially in sustainable development of waste-to-wealth conversion.

Going forward, beyond acting on the recommendations reached at the Kyoto Protocol held on December 11, 1993 mass enlightenment of the public on the causes and solutions to the effects of Climate Change has become an imperative.

So also is the increasing need for a holistic approach to curtail the rage of floods. Doing so will definitely prevent Lagos from sinking under the rising floods as some parts of the United Kingdom and New York are currently battling with, such that some of the citizens have to relocate to safer places.

Prevention is definitely safer and cheaper than what it will cost to repair the damage caused by flooding – not to talk of the likely loss of lives too.

Share

Please follow and like us: