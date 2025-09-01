Climate Change: Nigeria Prepares For WAICA Education Conference

The Nigerian insurance industry is set to host the 2025 Education Conference of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA), taking place from in Lagos. The conference organized by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on behalf of the broader Nigerian insurance market, will welcome delegates from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and other West African nations.

Themed “The West African Insurer in the Face of Climate Change,” the event will spotlight the pivotal role insurers play in safeguarding communities and economies from the escalating risks of climate-related disasters.

As the global insurance industry faces mounting pressure to align with the Paris Agreement, West African insurers must also evolve, adopting sustainable practices, integrating environmental risk into underwriting, and developing inclusive insurance products to protect vulnerable populations.

According to a statement signed by Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee (LOC), 2025 WAICA Education Conference, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, who is also the Managing Director/CEO, Rex Insurance Limited, Nigeria’s strategic position as a regional hub, its expanding insurance sector, and its commitment to sustainable development make it an ideal host.

Lagos, with its vibrant culture and hospitality, promises an enriching experience for all attendees. “The conference will explore: Climate resilient insurance models and regulatory frameworks, innovations in digital claims processing and green underwriting, regional collaboration and public-private partnerships and Incentives like premium discounts for low-carbon assets and government-backed reinsurance pools.

“Delegates will gain insights into best practices from Anglophone West Africa market and engage with leaders shaping the future of climate-aware insurance in West Africa,” said added.

Confirmed dignitaries and speakers include: Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance & CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) who will deliver the keynote address; Mr. Bockarie Kaloko, Deputy Minister of Finance, Sierra Leone; Mr. Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director, Custodian Investments Plc; Dr. Abiba Zakariah, Acting Commissioner of Insurance, Ghana; regulators, government officials, insurance industry professionals and development agencies from West Africa and beyond. The WAICA 2025 Education Conference promises to be a landmark event, fostering regional cooperation and equipping insurers with the tools to navigate the evolving climate landscape.