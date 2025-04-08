Climate Change: Nigeria Committed To Global Efforts

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to combating climate change, particularly within the aviation sector.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change to the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Keyamo noted that the Ministry is focused on innovation and improving fuel efficiency as part of efforts to reduce emissions.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Ministry and the National Assembly to mitigate the effects of climate change and adopt sustainable practices.

He noted that such synergy would help develop adequate policies addressing environmental sustainability.

“The aviation industry has a vital role to play in achieving a sustainable future, and through collaboration with the House Committee on Climate Change, we can ensure that Nigeria’s aviation sector leads by example in adopting green technologies and practices,” the Minister said.

Keyamo revealed that several agencies under the Ministry including the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are already engaged in key initiatives to minimize the sector’s environmental impact.

“Nigeria, as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), is committed to playing its part in global efforts to combat climate change. We are aligned with the Paris Agreement and ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which sets ambitious targets for the aviation sector to mitigate its environmental impact,” he added.

The Minister also directed the establishment of a Communications Committee to document and report the Ministry’s climate-related achievements.

The committee will include representatives from the House Committees on Aviation and Climate Change, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, NiMET, and the Special Assistant to the Minister on Climate Change. He instructed the committee to submit reports quarterly.

Keyamo appreciated the House Committee on Climate Change for the visit and reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with the legislature to implement policies that promote an environmentally responsible aviation sector in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change and Security, Kama Nkemkanma, commended the Ministry for its strategic role in national development and called for enhanced collaboration to address the growing impact of climate change, especially within the aviation sector.

He explained that the visit was part of the Committee’s responsibility to engage with government agencies and private sector stakeholders in a bid to stimulate greater action against the climate crisis, which poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s sustainable development.

Nkemkanma also noted that, with the enactment of the Climate Change Act 2021, Nigeria is making significant strides toward addressing climate challenges and charting a path toward long-term sustainability.

He applauded the Minister for his compliance with the Act, saying the accolades received from stakeholders were well-deserved.

