Climate Change: Niger Govt, Stakeholders Set Agenda for Media

PHILIP NYAM writes on the recent two-day retreat for the House of Representatives’ Press Corps on the role of the media in mainstreaming climate change policies

For two days, Minna, the Niger State capital, played host to journalists covering the House of Representatives, courtesy of Governor Mohammed Bago, who until May 29, was a member of the House of Representatives.

The intent of the gathering was to aggregate views of experts and stakeholders on how the media could be mobilised to assist in mitigating the negative effect of climate change in the country and how the media, which is the conscience of the society, can contribute in the fight against climate change, which has unfortunately become Nigeria’s albatross, especially seasonal flooding that displaces millions and destroys property worth billions of naira annually. These and many questions occupied dis- course at the two-day event.

Bago’s opening remark

Governor Bago, in his opening address, partly attributed climate change to the growing insecurity across the country. Represented by his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the governor lamented that climate change is one of the biggest problems confronting the nation. He said: “In Nigeria, it (climate change) is a matter of concern to governments and experts because it is happening at a very frightening level.

We have problems of flood, desertification and environmental pollution, among others, and despite efforts being made, the devastating effects of climate change are recorded yearly. Even part of the insecurity we face today is attributed to climate change, which deserves priority attention. “Unfortunately, it seems some of these disasters are even underreported. Perhaps, the media is not adequately equipped to handle this.

I believe that as journalists who report from the parliament, where laws are enacted, it is essential that you acquire the necessary skills and tools to mainstream climate change. This can enable you to set an agenda for the legislature and indeed the executive.” Continuing, the governor declared that “I have deep regard for the media because I believe that it is indispensable in the institution of the rule of law and good governance in the society.

Without the media, the desired checks and balances in government will be a mirage. Without the media, democracy cannot thrive because the people’s voices will be gagged. Although the legislature carries out the oversight function, the media plays a dual role in oversight and reporting to the public.” He added: “As a former legislator, who spent 12 years in the National Assembly and precisely the House of Representatives, I had a fruitful relationship with the media because its criticisms kept me on my toes and helped spur me to do more for my constituents and the nation.

Let me state without equivocation that I am not averse to objective media criticisms because they helped in bringing out the best in me. “This retreat could not have come at a better time since it precedes the first Green Economy Summit in Nigeria to be hosted by Niger State in a few days’ time. The theme of the retreat is indeed very germane to the intent of the Summit because whatever we discussed and whatever resolutions arrived at, if the media does not convey to the public, the essence would have been defeated.

“The government of Niger state under my leadership is prioritising climate change to mitigate natural and manmade disasters. This informs the decision to convoke a Green Economy Summit. “Since my assumption of office, we have raised the ante of informing the public about preventive measures to save lives and reduce damage to property and infrastructure. We are willing to collaborate with the media to drive this advocacy as well as work out strategies to put climate change issues on the front burner.”

NILS DG’s submissions

In a keynote address titled “The role of the media in mainstreaming climate change,” the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman described climate mainstreaming as the systematic integration of climate considerations throughout a financial institutions strategies and operations. He said the media can devote itself or concentrate its activities towards mainstreaming climate change policies or on a larger scale mainstreaming the environment sector.

Speaking in technical terms, Prof. Suleiman noted that “broadly speaking, the United Nations has outlined the climate change policies on three items; carbon emissions; electricity consumption and renewable energy. On carbon emissions, he said the United Nations, advocates absolute and per capita reductions of 25 per cent by 2025 and 45 per cent by 2020, while on electricity consumption, the world body advocates per capita reductions of 20 per cent by 2025 and 35 per cent reduction by 2030.

This, according to him, explains why media and parliamentary correspondents must strive to keep the legislators informed, educated and engaged on the issues of mainstreaming climate change policies in Nigeria’s governance and body polity. Prof. Suleiman, who was represented by the General Manager of the NILDS-owned Democracy Radio, Alhaji Kudu Abubakar, said: “As oil, the media, keep the world running smoothly by holding individuals to adjust to the realities of life.

As glue, social cohesion is maintained by the media setting agenda for discussion and reinforcement of the fabrics that hold the society together. “The role of the mass media cannot be underestimated in a given society. The media inform, educate and entertain members of the public. The mass media also confers status on people or institutions by making them radio/television personalities. The media also sets an agenda for governance in the society, preserving cultural heritage from one generation to the other, keeping surveillance of the environment with its watching function among others.

“In conclusion therefore, it is laudable that Nigeria has passed the climate change act and also established the National Council for Climate Change (NCCC). This organization is expected to be both the driver or and regulatory climate change issues and policies. “Therefore, to avoid the calamitous consequences of climate change in Nigeria and beyond, it behoves the media and indeed parliamentary correspondents, and in this case, the House Representatives Press Corps to join the vanguard of mainstreaming climate change policies in Nigeria.

This is the only way both parliamentarians, the parliament including the Executive arm and other professionals will realise the goals and achieve the stated climate change policies of the United Nations”, he stated.

Media, parliament and climate change

Presenting a paper on “The media, parliament and climate change,” a former chairman of the House of Representatives on Climate Change, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, aligned with Governor Bago’s position that climate change is a contributory factor to insecurity in the country. Onuigbo, who sponsored the Climate Change Bill in the 9th National Assembly, said it was as a result of the insecurity component that the Act included the National Security Adviser (NSA) on the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

According to Onuigbo, “that is why the African Union in 2007 came up with the idea of the Great Green Wall. So, the NSA is part of the council because of the security aspect of climate change.” He disclosed that “as the media continued to advocate for the council, they emphasised the economic opportunities that could be unlocked through green initiatives, renewable energy, and sustainable practices. They highlighted success stories from other nations that had invested in climate-resilient infrastructure, conservation, and clean energy, reaping not only environmental benefits but also economic rewards.

“The media also underscored the need for climate education and awareness among the citizenry, believing that a Climate Change Council would facilitate educational outreach and engage the public in climate action in line with section 26 of the Act. “The fervent advocacy of the media did not go unnoticed. It reached the highest office in the land, capturing the attention of the president, who recognised the urgency of the situation. With a renewed sense of commitment and urgency, the establishment of the National Council on Climate Change was inaugurated by President Buhari.

“In this call for action, the Nigerian media demonstrated not only their watchdog role but also their power as catalysts for change. As the Climate Change Council finally takes shape, it’s a testament to the crucial role the media plays in shaping national discourse, driving accountability, and championing the causes that impact the lives of all Nigerians. With the Council’s establishment, Nigeria is now better poised to fulfill its climate commitments, setting the stage for a more sustainable, resilient, and climate-ready.” Onuigbo stated.

The promise

At the end of the retreat, Governor Bago, while hosting participants to a dinner, assured that the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, will not deter him from implementing his developmental projects. Lamenting that the state is always in the news for wrong reasons due to protracted insurgency that has claimed lives, Bago said his administration has developed strategies to tackle the insecurity insisting that his administration will not give in to the menace.

His words: “Yes, we cannot shy away from insecurity, it is a reality but what percentage of our land is in that mess. Very insignificant. You cannot underscore the fact that lives are being lost but we are saying that we are working assiduously to make sure that everybody lives well in Niger State and in Nigeria at large.” He added that the state has no business being poor, having been blessed with enormous human and natural resources. He assured that under his leadership, the resources would be adequately harnessed and utilised.

“Niger state is the largest in terms of land mass in Nigeria, with 76,300 square kilometres of arable land. Niger State also has four Hydropower dams. That is Kainji, Jeba, Shiroro and Zungeru. We have the only white sand beach in West Africa, the Shagunu Beach. “There is also Zuma Rock and a lot more that people don’t know. I have come here to- day to tell you that with this partnership we are establishing, we need to spread the gospel. Let people understand where we stand.

What people understand about Niger State is the issue of insecurity and insurgency.” On tackling the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal, the governor said he has reached an agreement for the purchase of 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to provide free transportation for students and subsidised rates for civil servants. “We are very ambitious as a government. We have already purchased about 200 CNG buses to commute for free students going to school and subsidised for civil servants in Niger State.

One hundred of the buses will commute Abuja and Suleja daily, while 50 will be in Minna and others will be spread between Kontagora and Bida. “Secondly, we have awarded contracts for construction of roads. That is about 566km of the roads and we have started with groundbreaking. It is unprecedented in this state, we are so ambitious and by the grace of God, we will be there.”