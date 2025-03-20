Climate Change Linked To Respiratory Problems

Share

A new study has found that lungs around the world are at increasing risk of being inflamed by dry air, arising from climate change. The findings are published in ‘Communications Earth & Environment’.

In a recent, cross-institutional study partially funded by the National Institutes of Health, researchers report that healthy human airways are at higher risk for dehydration and inflammation when exposed to dry air, an occurrence expected to increase due to global warming.

Inflammation in human airways is associated with such conditions as asthma, allergic rhinitis and chronic cough. Researchers say that as the Earth’s atmosphere heats up, with relative humidity staying mostly the same, a property of the atmosphere called vapour pressure deficit (VPD) increases at a rapid rate.

VPD is a measure of how “thirsty” for water air can be. The higher VPD becomes, the greater the evaporation rate of water, thus dehydrating planetary ecosystems.

Based on mathematical predictions and experiments, researchers now explain that higher VPD can dehydrate upper airways and trigger the body’s inflammatory and immune response.

The researchers said that such dehydration and inflammation can be exacerbated by mouth breathing (rates of which are also increasing) and more exposure to air-conditioned and heated indoor air.

“Air dryness is as critical to air quality as air dirtiness, and managing the hydration of our airways is as essential as managing their cleanliness,” said lead author David Edwards, adjunct professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“Our findings suggest that all mucosa exposed to the atmosphere, including ocular mucosa, are at risk in dehydrating atmospheres.”

Edwards and the team first looked at whether transpiration, a water loss process that occurs in plants, occurs in mucus of upper airways exposed to dry air environments.

High rates of transpiration have proven to cause damaging compression to cells within the leaves of plants, threatening plant survival. The team also sought to see if such compression occurred in upper airway cells.

Researchers exposed cultures of human cells that line the upper airway, known as human bronchial epithelium, to dry air. After exposure, the cells were evaluated for mucus thickness and inflammatory responses.

Cells that experienced periods of dry air (with a high VPD) showed thinner mucus and high concentrations of cytokines, or proteins indicating cell inflammation.

